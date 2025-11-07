The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 7, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Today: all about the Food-A-Thon.. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

Sealing and Expungement Clinic for Flagler and Volusia Residents, hosted by Community Legal Services, Friday, Nov. 7, 3 to 7 p.m., Johnson H. Dickerson Community Center, 308 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Daytona Beach. Is an arrest record keeping you from a better job? If so, sign up for our FREE clinic to meet with an attorney who will determine if you are eligible to have your charge sealed or expunged. The attorney will help you fill out the application for the FDLE to review. If your criminal charge is sealed or expunged, you can deny or withhold knowledge of a prior arrest from most job applications. Pre-registration is highly recommended. Walk-ins are welcome. Register online or by calling us at (352) 509-9865. Clinic is open to both residents of Flagler and Volusia counties. For questions or additional information, please contact the CLS Pro Bono Unit at (352) 509-9865.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown's Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city's Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3 Free Family Art Night: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City's outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216. Thornton Wilder's 'Our Town,' at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder's timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

Notably: Alexis de Tocqueville devoted two chapters to “Causes Mitigating Tyranny in the United States” in his endlessly quoted and never read Democracy in America. Tocqueville was concerned with the tyranny of the majority, as the founders had been. He saw states, counties and cities–local government–as ideally suited to check the federal government’s tyrannous tendencies, though his analysis was a bit faulty: he thought those local governments would be like brakes on mob tendencies. He had not experienced moms for liberty meetings. He also saw lawyers and judges as powerful forces against tyranny. Again, his theory shone brighter than practice, now that a federal judiciary (and in Florida, a state and circuit judiciary) mirror the executive’s worst tendency to the point of sycophancy. Letting it all rip: ICE goons. The military in our streets. Bombing boats. silencing media and law firms. This week’s cover of Le Nouvel Observateur, one of France’s weeklies, rips on Tocqueville and cuts to the chase, as one doubts Newsweek, Time or any other American magazine, save The Nation or Mother Jones, would. American Midnight is back. —P.T.

Now this:





