The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Women United Flagler Grant Awards: Women United Flagler awards $11,000 in grants to six local non-profits during a meet and greet at 6 p.m. at The Shape of Water Restaurant, 5047 N. Ocean Shore Drive in Palm Coast. The six nonprofit recipients will be announced at the event, with each organization receiving funding to support programs that benefit Flagler County residents in need.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

Footnotes: Architectural smut shadows history since the earliest cave paintings. One only has to look at one of the smuttiest structures in Paris, the Arc de Triomphe Napoleon wanted for himself, with the names of his battles–emblems of mass deaths–friezed along the top of the arch or engraved on its walls. Borodino and Waterloo excepted, naturally. It was finished 15 years after his death, in time for his nephew’s reign of crass between 1850 and 1870, blessedly ended at Sedan. At least there was Flaubert, Zola and Jules Verne. But for pitiful pedants like me we might overlook the fact that St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, almost as universally recognizable as the White House, had its own Trump in the form of Pope Paul V of the Borghese family in the early 17th century. Michelangelo had been the architect of the St. Peter Basilica. He died before finishing. His plans were clear. Paul V junked them and hired a nobody to build bigger and gaudier. The result was terribly mishmashed with Michelangelo’s original design, hiding the dome with that cultish assortment of colossal marble saints, “this too evident appeal to the passions of the mob,” as historian Hendrick van Loon described it, until the horror was softened by the architect and sculptor Bernini under Pope Urban VIII. We can only hope for our own Sedan to end the Trump era: that a future president, if there is one, will demolish the ballroom and rebuild something more balanced, recalling James Hoban’s original design of the White House. —P.T.

Now this:





