To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry now including evening hours: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. The board takes up Veranda Bay’s latest proposal. For agendas and minutes, go here.

Sheriff Staly 50th Year Celebration: A celebration marking Sheriff Rick Staly’s 50 years in law enforcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Staly Law Enforcement Center, formerly the Sheriff’s Operations Center, at 61 Sheriff Johnston Drive.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.



Notably: Must we turn to Charlie Hebdo to get a little high-power crackling clarity on those data centers devouring our landscapes faster than AI? “This energy ogre in the making brings with it its share of nuisances that these Americans don’t care about,” writes Etienne Le Page in the latest issue. “First of all, these server farms make a lot of noise, a problem since they are built next to homes. At issue: the fans supposed to cool the system, over hundreds or even thousands of hectares, and which operate 24 hours a day. Then, these large installations always require more electricity. In Wissous, ‘it will be necessary to run two new 220,000 volt high voltage lines to the factory’, explains Philippe de Fruyt. Add to this large tanks of fuel oil, essential in the event of a power outage but which can explode at any time. To make matters worse, these forests of computers take up thousands of square meters of land that local residents miss and could be used for something else. In return, all this only creates a few dozen maintenance and upkeep jobs. We better understand the annoyance of the neighbors of these big gray cubes. With their weapons, the opponents of these projects do not sit idly by. ‘We have initiated two litigation actions, in order to challenge the legality of prefectural decrees,’ explains Philippe De Fruyt. On October 8, the administrative court of Versailles rejected the first. Next January, this same court will have to render its decision on the second. The elected official is not very confident when he talks about the potential outcome of this administrative approach. In Wissous, a resigned fatalism sets in among residents far from being dupes: ‘What can we do: they are rich, they are powerful.'” Wissous is a suburd south of Paris. I don’t know if David Alfin got around to the necessary ceremonies to make it Palm Coast’s step-sister-city, after the USS Eisenhower (or was it the Enterprise? Or the Ronald Reagan?). But that data center is coming to Town Center, still as secret as an IDF assassination plan. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



