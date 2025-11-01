The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 1, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Turn back you clocks at 2 a.m. Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

‘The 39 Steps,’ at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. two shows today, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Adults, $25, seniors, $24, Youth, $15. Book here. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps: a fast-paced whodunit, with over 150 zany characters (played by a cast of only four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! Content advisory: Fake guns and gunshot sound effects

Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Rewinds: What J.D. Vance called his “amateur sociologist” pages in his fictional memoir known as Hilbilly Elegy drew particular attention, especially this line about people on food assistance, a favorite quote in right-wing indignation circuits: “They’d regularly go through the checkout line speaking on their cell phones. I could never understand why our lives felt like a struggle while those living off government largesse enjoyed trinkets I only dreamed about.” There’s no attempt at deeper analysis. He complains about a drug-addicted neighbor who buys T-bone steaks. He decides with his Mamaw “to view much of our fellow working class with mistrust” since “a large minority was content to live on the dole.” The reductiveness is as shocking as his analysis of laziness. It’s also what made Vance’s stump screeds so appealing in TV appearances, when viewers and interviewers are not about to look up his fabrications. Here’s the “largesse” Vance is referring to. The average monthly food stamps benefit per household was $162 in 1999, around the time Vance was playing cashier sociologist at Dillman’s (the store closed in 2014). The thriftiest monthly grocery bill for a family of four was $430, so food stamps could cover a little over a third of the bill. (The average benefit in April 2024 was $189 per person, and the average, thriftiest food plan for a family of four was $976). More than half the beneficiaries were children. The 1996 welfare reform law–Temporary Assistance for Needy Families–had cut millions off food stamps. That a cell phone may be more lifeline than luxury doesn’t occur to Vance. Are Medicare and Social Security government largesse, too? Is the Medicare benefit that allows its recipient a gold club membership at a fitness center a trinket? Or maybe those “trinkets” are “no more than manifestations of the poor hind’s pathetic effort to raise himself out of his wallows, to justify and dignify his existence, to escape from the sordid realities that daily confront him,” as H.L. Mencken described the sort of things the poor clung to in 1924. That amateur had the good sense to title his piece “Vulgar Psychology.” —P.T. (from “Deconstructing J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Fictions“)

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



