The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 30, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy. Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Kim Zaheer sentencing on an aggravated manslaughter charge, 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Zaheer was charged in the death in 2001 of her mother, Frances Hildegard King, 86. Zaheer, 68, was judged incompetent to proceed with further court hearings or trial until Sept. 3, when the court found her competent. Zaheer tendered a an open plea on Sept. 16, leaving it to Nichols to set the sentencing terms, with the understanding that the prosecution has agreed to waive the sentencing guidelines.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Thursday, Oct. 30 and Friday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme, Friday the 13th: Jason Takes Station 21, pays homage to the iconic Friday the 13th horror film series, with sets and locations inside the attraction inspired from the series’ first 8 entries. Visitors can indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks as they await their turn to tour the spine-chilling haunted house. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on Corporate Drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. Please note that the event features strobe lights, fog, and other special effects. Those with epilepsy or sensory sensitivities are invited to join us for a special sensory-friendly walkthrough of the Hall of Terror from 6-7pm on both nights of the event.

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Athens Theatre, Thursday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 31, at 11 p.m., Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. Note: this is the show the idiotic Volusia County Council cancelled all $611,000 cultural council grants over Council member Danny Robins objecting to the “drag” show. So show up, and show your support. Whether you are experiencing “Rocky” for the first or 100th time (as long as you are over the age of 18) we invite you to come and do “The Time Warp” again. The evening will consist of a pre-show featuring several DeLand Pride drag performances (bring those $ bills for tips!) and the Absent Friends (with emcee Robert Baldwin) with their hysterical Rocky-virgin initiation fun, the ever-popular 1975 20th Century Fox film, live shadow cast (in other words, costumed actors portraying the movie while it is being screened above), dancing, and audience participation (with call backs and prop bags). The film’s plot revolves around a newly engaged and admittedly naïve couple (Brad and Janet) who get stranded on the side of the road during a stormy night and seek refuge in the nearby castle of a strange (yet alluring) Dr. Frank-N-Furter. From there the story becomes increasingly more ridiculous, raunchy, and above all, fun.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

‘The 39 Steps,’ at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Adults, $25, seniors, $24, Youth, $15. Book here. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps: a fast-paced whodunit, with over 150 zany characters (played by a cast of only four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! Content advisory: Fake guns and gunshot sound effects

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

A Forum on the Future of Volusia County’s Beaches, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Volusia County, October 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ocean Center, Room 101 (101 N. Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach). This follow-up to the League’s April 2024 session will feature key county and engineering experts presenting updates on the Volusia County Beach Feasibility Study. Attendees will gain an in-depth understanding of both the technical and economic challenges involved in protecting the county’s beaches and coastline. Featured speakers include: Suzanne Konchan, Deputy County Manager, Jessica Fentress, Coastal Director, and Representatives from Taylor Engineering, the County’s coastal engineering consultants.

Notably: Randy Fine, one of Congress’s most promiscuous mill of bigotry, has a new one: a bill to require all members of Congress to abjur dual nationalities. It’s not clear whether there are any members of Congress who have other nationalities. It’s not illegal: I have never renounced my Lebanese passport, though it expired sometime in the 20th century. Of course that’s not what Fine is after. (He’d have to abjur his loyalty to Israel ahead of, say, Flagler County, first, although I’m not sure how you abjur loyalty to the 51st state.) He’s after those who don’t look American and who wear veils and who muck up his “America for Americans.” In her excellent America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States (written in the next-to-last year of the first Trump declension), Erika Lee noted the KKK’s pamphlet from the 1920s: “Claiming to speak for “all true Americans,” the Klan condemned the “flood of foreigners” who took advantage of the United States, pushed her “native born” aside, and retained allegiance to foreign flags. This pamphlet was also titled “America for Americans”; its red, white, and blue cover featured a white-robed-and-hooded Klansman brandishing an enormous American flag astride a similarly styled horse. Finally, in 1925, best-selling author and eugenicist Madison Grant used the now familiar white nationalist rallying cry “America for Americans” to report that native white Americans were being “submerged” by an “influx of foreigners.” He warned that strict immigration restriction, even the suspension of all immigration, might soon be necessary. The Roosevelt speech, the Klan pamphlet, and the Grant article are all documents from an era that historians have identified as a high point of xenophobia, but their messages resound across the centuries: immigrants are a threat to the United States; white Americans are the only “true Americans”; and vigilance and regulation, through the KKK’s campaign of racial violence, Grant’s immigration restriction, or Teddy Roosevelt’s coercive “Americanism,” are the only ways to protect an “America for Americans.” Randy Fine’s bill, however, does not give proper attriubution to its muse. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



