The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: The reliably revolting Randy Fine, who is playing the role of congressman representing the 6th Congressional District, of which Flagler County is one of six circles of his hell, called Saturday’s No Kings Day “the hate America rally,” said “no kings has ever won three presidential elections” (see what he did there?), blamed the Democrats for the shutdown (he’s technically correct but as always morally bankrupt), and was given obscene, tendentious softball after softball by a pair of moronic interviewers on Fox 35, like one askin him if he was worried those demonstrations “could turn violent” (the demonstrations in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach felt more like controlled and jubilant Disney parades than political rallies, really, which was both very good and a bit bad: you want wanger, you want boil, you want indignation; Democrats at their best are still Democrats too scared to battle for Democracy), giving him the chance to say some of the groups protesting “are in affiliation with some of the worst groups known to humanity.” He vaguely referred to Communists in New York as maybe organizing the one up there. The moronic co-host asked about organizers asking participants to wear inflatable costumes (as we saw in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach) to get away from “the antifa look,” the dumbass actually said, oblivious to the mask-wearers terrorizing the country for the past nine months as paramilitary ICE agents. The other co-host asked him about “allegations” calling National Guard troops invading American cities. “He’s rounding up foreign invaders,” was his answer. He apparently called the protesters morons at one point, but I didn’t wait to see the whole thing, but you’re welcome to watch it all below. —P.T.

Now this:

If the embed doesn’t work, follow this link: https://www.fox35orlando.com/video/1726397





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



