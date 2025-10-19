The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 19, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 83. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

City Repertory Theatre Retrospective Concert, 3 p.m. at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, B-207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling the box office at 386-585-9415, or at the door. It is the the first of three “Evening With . . .” concerts, which will feature songs from the musicals CRT has staged over the past 14 years. City Rep veterans Laniece Rose (Fagundes), Benjamin Beck and Denise Elisha will perform songs from “Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris,” “Cabaret,” “I Do! I Do!,” “Avenue Q,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and other musicals.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Readings: Le Monde, the French daily, on Oct. 12 ran an extensive piece on the Charlie Kirk effect across Europe. Note the directness: “On Wednesday, September 10, Europe learned of the death of an unknown man. That day, at 12:23 Mountain Time, 8:23 PM in Brussels, a 31-year-old man was shot in the throat by one of the approximately 400 million firearms in circulation in the United States, whose free possession and use he had so often defended. … Charlie Kirk was one of the most strategic propagandists of the American counterrevolution. A debate organizer and podcast host with a smooth face and affable manner, Kirk targeted young people. Radical, openly racist and sexist, he had managed over the course of his career to rally powerful Christian nationalist donors, soon gaining the trust of Donald Trump. His assassination would provide the American president and the new power in Washington with the “martyr” he needed. In death, Kirk helped divide America in two: the followers of “Charlie” on one side, and his enemies on the other. To these, the enemies of truth, the homeland, and God, at the religious and political ceremony organized in Arizona to honor him on September 21, the White House’s chief ideologue, Stephen Miller, would declare: “You are nothing!” […] But on the night of September 10-11, less than five hours after the murder, an email arrived in the inboxes of the President of the European Parliament, the 719 other MEPs, and their assistants. The subject: “Minute of silence in plenary session – Assassination of Charlie Kirk .” The sender: Charlie Weimers, Swedish MEP for the Sweden Democrats (SD), a party with fascist roots. In his message, the elected representative, who calls for a tribute to the young man, denounces political violence that is becoming “systemic .” […] The following day, the minute’s silence was not observed. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola did not consider the request procedurally admissible. While Charlie Weimers was able to speak, he was interrupted when he used the opportunity to impose his tribute. This was followed by outraged statements from the far right about the supposed hatred towards her, most of its representatives having never heard of Kirk the day before. SD MEP Charlie Weimers called the Parliament’s presidency’s refusal “hypocritical ,” drawing a bold parallel with the 2020 tribute paid in the hemicycle to George Floyd, an African-American victim of police violence.” In a perverse way, it’s reassuring to know that American zealotry is not so American after all, though it remains the shitting upon a hill that Europe’s far right, and presumably the rest of the world’s far right, is collecting at bottom and redistributing. —P.T.

Now this:





