The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

City Repertory Theatre Retrospective Concert, 7:30 p.m. at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, B-207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling the box office at 386-585-9415, or at the door. It is the the first of three “Evening With . . .” concerts, which will feature songs from the musicals CRT has staged over the past 14 years. City Rep veterans Laniece Rose (Fagundes), Benjamin Beck and Denise Elisha will perform songs from “Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris,” “Cabaret,” “I Do! I Do!,” “Avenue Q,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and other musicals.

Motown & Mo’s Production — Rocking Around the Clock, 5 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center/Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. A community show. Tickets: $30.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

No Kings Rallies in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach: Two rallies are scheduled in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach today to protest the president’s authoritarianism, in conjunction with hundreds of rallies taking place across the country. The first rally, at 10 a.m., is at at State Road A1A and State Road 100 in Flagler Beach, the second rally is at 11 a.m. along State Road 100 east of Belle Terre Parkway, by the Target shopping center. In organizers’ words: “Bring your signs, your voices, and your determination to stand up for democracy. Invite friends & family — the more of us, the louder we’ll be. Let’s send a clear message: We will not bow to authoritarianism.”

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Notably: The photograph above, by Flagler Palm Coast High School sophomore Jordyn Carnelli, won second place and $200 in the annual photo contest that the Flagler County Cultural Council judges. In this case, anyone who turned up to its annual meeting on Oct. 1 got to vote; since I was reporting on the event, I did not, though I’d have voted Carnelli’s work in first. I like its hint of abstraction, its play with colors and darkness (one of these days walking the halls of FPC or Matanzas I’d like to see those god-awful “character” words like “self-control,” “collaboration,” “courage” and “responsibility” replaced by chiaroscuro (clearly, Carnelli’s favorite), impasto, scumble and sfumato). There’s something else I like about this picture: the homage, conscious or not, to Georgia O’Keeffe, “this astonishingly aggressive woman,” Joan Didion called her, I’m not sure why, “her astonishingly aggressive paintings.” I’ll have to look again. Anyway, nice to see Carnelli’s work survived our school censors. The more I look at the piece, the more I like it. —P.T.

Now this:





