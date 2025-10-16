The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 16, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker Jamie Foster, Ph.D., Assistant Director, Astraeus Space Institute, University of Florida. Today’s topic: Advancing Human Spaceflight and Strengthening Florida’s Space Ecosystem–how the Astraeus Space Institute is advancing interdisciplinary research critical to space exploration, the role of public-private-academic partnerships in expanding the space economy, what we are learning about how space travel impacts the human body, and behavior. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast. $35 for members, $40 for guests.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

Notably: Rick Belhumeur, the Flagler Beach city commissioner, has been on a road trip with his cat Martin halfway across the country for the last few days. He sent in that picture as a “good morning from the cornfields of Minnesota” a few days ago. We needed it. After all the mayhem and losses of the last days, we needed it. It’s not the religious theme I find so appealing, though it’s certainly not not appealing, but the colors, the composition, the Christina’s World feel of it. Other shots were just as restorative. —P.T.

Now this:





