The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Notably: I took my first drive down Commerce Parkway, the new, 1.7-mile road that cut through what used to be untouched pine forest and scrubland and marshland and a mini undisturbed animal kingdom on the east side of Bunnell. I’d guess that most people east of Belle Terre have no idea it’s there. Going toward Bunnell, Commerce Parkway is the road to the left at Wendy’s. It used to curve around the Sheriff’s Operations Center, and now, on the other side of the road, the new Nexus library. Now it cuts right through to U.S. 1. Once I got past the shock of the environmental razing it took to cut the road (“I wonder why progress looks so much like destruction,” Steinbeck writes in Travels with Charley. Because there are no such things as “tranquil certainties,” J.M Coetzee might reply) the drive reminded me of that feeling I got, even on foot, when I’d go from the streets of Manhattan into Central park, or when we’d drive through it, at those few points when you could, going from sheer urbanism to a sudden blast of greenery–a true parkway. It won’t last of course. Bunnell’s city manager, Alvin Jackson, likes the smell of concrete or asphalt in the morning, as a friend put it, so the trees you see on either side of the road, and they are uninterrupted for now, are their own memorial. I remember Palm Coast’s Town Center 15 years ago. It didn’t have the same feel. The trees and scrub had all been razed., But it was a desert of plats, and it was oddly pleasant driving through, as few cars did back then. So it will be with Commerce Parkway. It’s in the name. If Bunnell could make it a spur as busy as U.S. 1, it will. —P.T.

Now this:





