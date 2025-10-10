The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 10, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Friday Night: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

The Nobel Peace Prize: The Norwegian Nobel Committee announces the peace prize at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 5 a.m.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s show is all about coping with grief. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

‘Sweeney Todd’ at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday a 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Preferred $37 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony), Adult $32 – Senior $28, Student/Child $12. A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases. , 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday a 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Preferred $37 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony), Adult $32 – Senior $28, Student/Child $12. A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases. Book here . Prepare for a dark journey through the sinister streets of Victorian London with Sweeney Todd. Follow the vengeful barber as he seeks justice, aided by the cunning Mrs. Lovett and her rather… unique meat-pie business. Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece weaves a twisted tale of love, revenge, and morality, brought to life by hauntingly beautiful music. Equal parts chilling and captivating, Sweeney Todd will leave you spellbound—and maybe a bit wary of your next shave…

Notably: No kidding: the oddsmakers had Donald Trump as third-most favorite to win the Nobel, behind Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms and Yulia Navalnaya, the Russian economist and widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was likely murdered in one of Putin’s prisons. Trump is actually ahead of UNRWA (my pick for the year), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees that Israel loves to slander when it isn’t murdering its members, and ahead of Doctors Without Borders, also a perennial favorite of all of us. UNESCO is also on the list, as is Greta Thunberg, the now-22-year-old environmental activist. But Elon Musk? Julian Assange? Marco Ruybio? Really? NATO? Are you kidding? By the time you read this, it’ll be old news. We’ll know, and either weep or bellow with happy relief. —P.T.

