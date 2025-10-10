The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 10, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Friday Night: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Nobel Peace Prize: The Norwegian Nobel Committee announces the peace prize at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 5 a.m.
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s show is all about coping with grief. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Notably: No kidding: the oddsmakers had Donald Trump as third-most favorite to win the Nobel, behind Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms and Yulia Navalnaya, the Russian economist and widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was likely murdered in one of Putin’s prisons. Trump is actually ahead of UNRWA (my pick for the year), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees that Israel loves to slander when it isn’t murdering its members, and ahead of Doctors Without Borders, also a perennial favorite of all of us. UNESCO is also on the list, as is Greta Thunberg, the now-22-year-old environmental activist. But Elon Musk? Julian Assange? Marco Ruybio? Really? NATO? Are you kidding? By the time you read this, it’ll be old news. We’ll know, and either weep or bellow with happy relief.
—P.T.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
October 2025
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Friday Blue Forum
‘Sweeney Todd’ at Athens Theatre
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Meeting
Peps Art Walk Near Beachfront Grille
‘Sweeney Todd’ at Athens Theatre
For the full calendar, go here.
Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the 1980 Nobel Prize for Literature, remarked in his acceptance speech in Stockholm that our age is characterized by a “refusal to remember”; he cited, among other things, the shattering fact that there are now more than one hundred books in print that deny that the Holocaust ever took place. The historian Carl Schorske has, in my opinion, circled closer to the truth by noting that the modern mind has grown indifferent to history because history has become useless to it; in other words, it is not obstinacy or ignorance but a sense of irrelevance that leads to the diminution of history. Television’s Bill Moyers inches still closer when he says, “I worry that my own business … helps to make this an anxious age of agitated amnesiacs…. We Americans seem to know everything about the last twenty-four hours but very little of the last sixty centuries or the last sixty years.
–From Neil Postman’s Amusing Ourselves to Death (1986).
Leave a Reply