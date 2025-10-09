To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday: Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Nobel Prize for literature is announced around 7 a.m by the Swedish Academy (Svenska Akademien) in Stockholm not before 7 a.m.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. Tonight: “Beyond the Skeleton: Modeling the Soft Tissues of Dinosaurs and Why We Should Care,” by Dr. Emma Schachner, Assistant Professor, Department of Physiological Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida. What were dinosaur lungs like and how do we know? Reconstructing the soft tissues of extinct animals requires careful detailed study of the anatomy and physiology of living animals – specifically birds, the closest living relatives of dinosaurs. This means getting up close and personal with as many birds as possible. By combining cutting edge imaging techniques like 3D digital anatomical modeling, with classical anatomical dissection and paleontological analysis, Dr. Emma Schachner will explain the myriad good and bad ways we can investigate what dinosaurs were really like. Additionally, she will share how some of the methods she uses to address these questions can be directly applied to human and veterinary medicine. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture. See previous lectures here.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly business meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information. For further information, please contact Palm Coast Democratic Club’s President Donna Harkins at (561) 235-2065, visit our website at http://palmcoastdemocraticclub.org/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/palmcoastdemclub/permalink

‘Sweeney Todd’ at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday a 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Preferred $37 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony), Adult $32 – Senior $28, Student/Child $12. A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases. , 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday a 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Preferred $37 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony), Adult $32 – Senior $28, Student/Child $12. A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases. Book here . Prepare for a dark journey through the sinister streets of Victorian London with Sweeney Todd. Follow the vengeful barber as he seeks justice, aided by the cunning Mrs. Lovett and her rather… unique meat-pie business. Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece weaves a twisted tale of love, revenge, and morality, brought to life by hauntingly beautiful music. Equal parts chilling and captivating, Sweeney Todd will leave you spellbound—and maybe a bit wary of your next shave…

Notably: I did not write this at dawn today, so by the time you read it the Swedish Academy will probably have announced the year’s Nobel Prize winner for literature. But what are the odds this year? Aotp the list of course is the greatest writer the world has ever seen, Donald Trump, who’d be recognized for his tweets, or whatever they call his literary gems at his own social media channel, followed in close second by the eternal Charlie Kirk, who was not much of a writer, but as an archangel of hate (to borrow Jules Verne’s phrase for Captain Nemo) he had to have caught the Academy’s attention. Somehow, I don’t see either name atop the oddsmakers’ lists this year. Nicer Odds has the Hungarian László Krasznahorkai at the top of the list. I’ve never heard of him, though he’s one of Europe’s most decorated writers and Susan Sontag loved him. His last novel, Herscht 07769, was one sentence long. Very, very long, kind of like the essay he wrote for the Times in 2022, which has the printed look of a dense, endless, paragraph-less entry in FlaglerLive’s briefings. Second in odds is Haruki Murakami, the Susan Lucci of the list and much better known, and beloved, than Krasznahorkai. Can Xue, who led the list last year, is in third or lower, depending on which number you go with. Margaret Atwood seems to be out of it. There’s also Gerald Murnane, the Australian novelist, and a bit further down the French reactionary writer and nympho-humorist-provocateur Michel Houellebecq, there’s Salman Rushdie, the Norwegian Karl Ove Knausgaard (I just picked up his Morning Star), and way down there Paul Simon, Stephen King and Joyce Carol Oates. I don’t have a favorite this year. (See Literary Hub’s list here.) I just hope the Swedish Academy doesn’t make one of those “Prove Me Wrong” choices it so often makes, though it is the year of that sorry-ass phrase. —P.T.

Now this:









