The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Weather: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 72. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

The Creekside Music and Arts Festival, at Princess Place Preserve is postponed to February 7 and 8. See: “Creekside Music and Arts Festival Set for Weekend Is Postponed to February as Precaution Against Storms.”

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

‘Avenue Q,’ at City Repertory Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Celebrate CRT’s 15th season with the Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q! This laugh-out-loud musical blends puppetry, pop culture, and catchy songs to explore adulthood, love, and finding purpose. Don’t miss this unforgettable, irreverent journey through the ups and downs of post-college life—CRT-style. Tickets are $32.70 for adults, $17.17 for students (including ticketing fees). Book here.

‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.55 per person. Book here. Definitely “habit-forming”, this riotous show takes us through a fundraiser organized by the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They are trying to raise money to bury ​one of their sisters​ who was ​accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Originating as a line of greeting cards, Goggin expanded the concept into a full musical that became the second-longest off-Broadway run in history.

‘Sweeney Todd’ at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday a 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Preferred $37 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony), Adult $32 – Senior $28, Student/Child $12. A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases. Book here. Prepare for a dark journey through the sinister streets of Victorian London with Sweeney Todd. Follow the vengeful barber as he seeks justice, aided by the cunning Mrs. Lovett and her rather… unique meat-pie business. Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece weaves a twisted tale of love, revenge, and morality, brought to life by hauntingly beautiful music. Equal parts chilling and captivating, Sweeney Todd will leave you spellbound—and maybe a bit wary of your next shave…

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: Americans for Prosperity, the paving company that built the road to American fascism, has an annual “Defending the American Dream” summit in Washington, a sort of AIPAC-like event where any right-wing or Republican candidate must pay tribute if the candidate is to expect to have any money. Funny. In 1978 Jimmy Carter held a tree-planting ceremony on the White House grounds, a cedar-planting eremony in honor of Lebanon. “This afternoon we are participating in a ceremony that has both enjoyable connotations and, I think, very strong historical and symbolic significance,” Carter said. “In the Bible, the Cedars of Lebanon are mentioned more than 60 times, and there are on the hills near Beirut trees that have been living there for more than 2,500 years, symbols of beauty and strength of an ancient and proud heritage and of the symbolism of peace and a commitment to historical development.” Another speaker atg the ceremony invoked the America dream: “This cedar, which is so much celebrated in Scripture, has become a symbol of strength and timelessness. Today this cedar, which provides so much inspiration to us as Americans, is a symbol of hope to free people everywhere. We plant this tree in the fertile soil of our land and hope that it takes root in its adopted country as did our forefathers. Let it be a constant reminder of their success in becoming part of the American dream. Let it be a constant remembrance of the traditional ties between the United States and Lebanon, and let it be a living memorial that righteousness and justice in the pursuit of human rights are indeed enduring virtues.” Then again, according to David Halbertsam’s Fifties, Poppy Cannon, a food writer of that period, wrote in 1953 that the can opener was the key to the American Dream. You see where this is going. It’s why, as Jim Cullen wrote in The American Dream, his “short history of an idea that shaped a nation” (2003), the American Dream “becomes a kind of lingua franca, an idiom that everyone–from corporate executive to hip-hop artists–can presumably understand.” But that’s because the idea has no definition. It is its own palimpsest. Or, as Potter Stewart might say, you know it when you see it. But is it still alive? Statista: “U.S. adults are losing faith in the American Dream. At least, that’s what a poll by ABC News and Ipsos says, conducted in early January 2024. Where an average of 50 percent of U.S. adults aged 18 and up said they believe the American dream still holds true in 2010, that figure had nearly halved to just 27 percent by last year. Meanwhile, 18 percent of respondents in 2024 said it never held true, up from just four percent in 2010. Young adults have seen the biggest drop in belief (-35 p.p.). Where 18 to 29 year olds had been the most hopeful about the idea that anyone can make it in America if they work hard enough, now the group has the highest share of nonbelievers, or at least skeptics. The age bracket of 30 to 64 year olds have become similarly disenchanted, while adults aged 65 and older were more likely to still believe the American dream holds true at 41 percent. According to the poll, around one in two U.S. adults today (52 percent) think that the American dream is a heyday of the past – that it once held true but no longer does.” Who can blame them? The myth deserves its eulogy. —P.T.

