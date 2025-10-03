The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 3, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Guests today include Dan Ingrid of the Pink Army (the annual AdventHealth Palm Coast fundraiser for breast cancer) and the winners of the FPC photo contest. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

‘Avenue Q,’ at City Repertory Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Celebrate CRT’s 15th season with the Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q! This laugh-out-loud musical blends puppetry, pop culture, and catchy songs to explore adulthood, love, and finding purpose. Don’t miss this unforgettable, irreverent journey through the ups and downs of post-college life—CRT-style. Tickets are $32.70 for adults, $17.17 for students (including ticketing fees). Book here.

‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.55 per person. Book here. Definitely “habit-forming”, this riotous show takes us through a fundraiser organized by the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They are trying to raise money to bury ​one of their sisters​ who was ​accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Originating as a line of greeting cards, Goggin expanded the concept into a full musical that became the second-longest off-Broadway run in history.

‘Sweeney Todd’ at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday a 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Preferred $37 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony), Adult $32 – Senior $28, Student/Child $12. A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases. Book here. Prepare for a dark journey through the sinister streets of Victorian London with Sweeney Todd. Follow the vengeful barber as he seeks justice, aided by the cunning Mrs. Lovett and her rather… unique meat-pie business. Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece weaves a twisted tale of love, revenge, and morality, brought to life by hauntingly beautiful music. Equal parts chilling and captivating, Sweeney Todd will leave you spellbound—and maybe a bit wary of your next shave…

Free Family Art Night: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

Notebook: It’s really not that long ago: on this day in 1990 that the two Germanies reunified, 4 years after the Soviets declared East Germany a separate country, though historically Germany had been unified for fewer years than Nebraska, Nevada, West Virginia, Kansas, Oregon, California, Texas and many other states had been states. A unified Germany was the product of the late 1860s, and it was not always good news for Europe. Growing up, watching East German athletes at the Olympics, at the World Cup, seeing East Germany’s kidney-like shape in Central Europe, I never imagined I’d see the day it would reunify, let alone see the fall of the Iron Curtain. In 1984 I traveled by car from south West Germany to Berlin and back, and took a quick trip to East Berlin, where I remember drinking a local version of Coke, a bit like sugary clay, hanging out a bit on the West Berlin side of the wall, taking pictures. Then those scenes in 1989 of Germans dancing on the wall, of the wall literally crumbling from sledge hammers and souvenir seekers, those trains jammed with people fleeing Hungary, East Germany, Czechoslovakia, pouring into the West, and Gorbachev just sitting there, letting it happen. He’d invited the demolition in his speech to the United Nations on Dec. 7, 1988. As Max Boot writes in his biography of Reagan, it was Gorbachev who ended the cold war, who called forth a Soviet Union based on the rule of law, who proclaimed a “new world order” (no, it was not George Bush). ” In the light of existing realities, no genuine progress is possible at the expense of the rights and freedoms of individuals and nations, or at the expense of nature,” he said. “It is obvious, for instance, that the use or threat of force no longer can or must be an instrument of foreign policy. This applies above all to nuclear arms, but that is not the only thing that matters. All of us, and primarily the stronger of us, must exercise self-restraint and totally rule out any outward-oriented use of force.” Of course he won the Nobel. Now, imagine the difference between Gorbachev’s speech that year and Trump’s speech this week, that salad of insults and hatreds hurled at Europe and so many other countries, that bile, that contempt. He is lucky the United States has a poor rail system and that it isn’t connected to Europe. The trains would have been pouring into western Europe anew. He’s making a shithole of this country and calling it great. His Tacitus will be busy. —P.T.

Now this:





