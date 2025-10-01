The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) Annual Meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Curious about what the Flagler County Cultural Council has been up to over the past year since officially being designated as Flagler County’s Local Arts Agency? Here’s your chance. Learn more about the council’s goals, projects underway, the strategic planning process, and how you can get involved with the Flagler County Cultural Council. There will be refreshments and entertainment.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

Notably: I very much disliked classical music as a young child. I especially reviled anything with a voice, any violin music, and anything molasses-like, as are most adagios, though I was and remain a great fan of carob molasses as long as it’s mixed with a generous portion of tahini (I can still hear my late late father’s voice asking if I wanted a bowl of debs bet-hini, which you can see this lovely Emirati describe in a video from her balcony over memory. I loved the mixing of it, a culinary metaphor of pluralism, and the banana was always the perfect touch). I’m pretty sure I didn’t hear Barber’s famous adagio until I saw “Platoon” in Chapel Hill the winter of 1986 or else I’d have joined the militias in Lebanon just to get away from the music box. Unless they come to it naturally, unless they chuck the nursery rhymes (which, truth be told, I find to be an echo, or a preparation, for the hell of adulthood to come, a sort of inauculatory, auditory waterboarding) it is unhealthy for children not to dislike classical music at least a little: who needs to invite progeria syndrome? Not to mention all those play-Mozart-to-your-child fads. Bullshit for the soul. First off, your child isn’t growing up to be Einstein no matter what you play for them/her/him. Not to be Nietzchean about it, but with a few exceptions we should be glad to abjure for ourselves (do you really want to be a Musk? A Van Gogh? A syphilitically maddened Schubert?), we all end up in that happy middle station of life Robinson Crusoe’s daddy told him about to keep him from going on his catastrophic voyages. (It didn’t work, thankfully for us readers: let the other guy be the genius for our entertainment). Second, nothing in recorded science (or mythology for that matter) suggests that playing an 18th century serenade to your little monster is any better than playing, say, Lyle Lovett, Elvis, Taylor Swift or Fairuz (whom I couldn’t stand either even after my father landed a contract to photograph her). Not my point, all this. My point is this: my mother used to have a variety show–or something–on Radio Liban before the war, before its Arabization, and would often take me to the studio with her. For whatever reason, the theme to her show was Bach’s Badinerie from the Second Orchestral Suite. The B Minor one. So right there it should have been a dullfest for me, as I knew instinctively that anything in a minor key was snoozville. But I liked the damn Badinerie. I liked its impish flute, I liked the way it made my brain chase after its undiscovered self, the way it twirled and zwirled and fluted up and down ramparts of the impossible and made insistent insolence–which defined my early years–sound so gorgeous. It wasn’t easy to play music back then, it was a whole thing with 33s and stereos and permissions from parents, and I still wouldn’t be caught dead wanting to listen to classical. So I waited for mom’s theme and loved it every time. The very week we were exiled from Lebanon in 1978 and spent a couple of weeks in France, I bought my first classical music cassette: Bach’s first and second orchestral suites, just for the Badinerie. It was the Jean-Francois Paillard version, on the Erato label. I started playing that cassette every day, several times a day that summer as we went from Paris to Kingsport to England. It became a connection–not to Bach or Germany, but to Lebanon and to my mother’s radio studio back when all was well, when war was a television show and exile an incomprehensible word I might hear here and there in connection with other incomprehensible names like Nabokov and Solzhenitsyn and 700,000 Palestinians trying to take our land, but not in connection with me. So it was that I started listening to Bach, then to more Bach, then to other classical bores, and then it was an infatuation, a love affair, and like so much else in my aesthetically distorted life, an addiction. I wore out the cassette, though I still have it. That’s the one pictured above. One day it was left in the sun, so it buckled a little. I haven’t been able to play it in years, but thanks to Naxos’s life-saving online library, I found the Paillard recording–and the third and fourth suites, which I had never heard in Paillard’s version. These memories, these little magical convenient ways of tapping back into them, is what at times makes me grateful for this ungrateful life, and it can seem just then, for a little while, just enough. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



