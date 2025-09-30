The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.55 per person. Book here. Definitely “habit-forming”, this riotous show takes us through a fundraiser organized by the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They are trying to raise money to bury ​one of their sisters​ who was ​accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Originating as a line of greeting cards, Goggin expanded the concept into a full musical that became the second-longest off-Broadway run in history.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Editorial Notebook: Like Genesis, in the beginning of the Trump plan for peace in Gaza there is light, or the semblance of light, an oddly reasonable slant of light: end hostilities, return all hostages dead or alive, release 250 Palestinians under life sentences (Marwan Barghouti should be at the top of that list), redevelop Gaza for the people of Gaza, “who have suffered more than enough,” let Hamas members stay who want to stay (disarmed), let those leave who want to leave, full aid allowed back in and through the UN and Red Crescent, not Israel or Hamas. Then comes the punchline: while Gaza will be “under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee,” the committee–to be called “Board of Peace”–will be chaired by Trump, with “other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair.” Some of them may or may not be called Sykes, Picot and Balfour. The plan suggests the Palestinians can take back control at an unspecified point, but we heard that in 1967 and 1993, too. That segment is prefaced by lines like this: “A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East.” This line is interesting: “No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return.” Free travel: an end to Gaza as the world’s largest prison, alongside the West Bank. Also: an International Stabilization Force to be deployed but its makeup is unspecified. “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza,” a line slipped in there to ensure the kind of poisoned pill Netanyahu needs to refuse the deal (it’s not Hamas you have to worry about). This, too, is almost lovely: “An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence to try and change mind-sets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace.” But maybe too lovely, too idealistic, and oddly un-Trump. Some of these lines make you wish he applied the same principles in the United States. But it reads too much like a ploy, a 22-point Wilsonian 14 points that borrows pages from the French and British mandates that got us here, and that leaves entirely silent the most salient issues of all: Palestinian independence, an independent Palestinian state, and the same principles applied to the West Bank. —P.T.

