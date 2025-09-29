The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 29, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Charter Review Committee is hosting one of four community engagement meetings at 6 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, to hear public input on the review and potential amendments to the Palm Coast Charter, the document that is the equivalent of a constitution, but for the city. The committee is reviewing the document at the City Council’s request, and will potentially submit a list of amendments by the end of March, which the council will in turn review. It’ll be up to the council to decide which amendments appear on the 2026 November election ballot. The committee will host four such community engagement meetings, one in each of the city’s districts.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

