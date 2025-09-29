The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 29, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast Charter Review Committee is hosting one of four community engagement meetings at 6 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, to hear public input on the review and potential amendments to the Palm Coast Charter, the document that is the equivalent of a constitution, but for the city. The committee is reviewing the document at the City Council’s request, and will potentially submit a list of amendments by the end of March, which the council will in turn review. It’ll be up to the council to decide which amendments appear on the 2026 November election ballot. The committee will host four such community engagement meetings, one in each of the city’s districts.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Notably: A video oped from the imes:
—P.T.
September 2025
Nar-Anon Family Group
Palm Coast Charter Review: Community Engagement Meeting
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
Worrying about the so-called mainstream media can seem nostalgic when that mainstream is increasingly in the hands of social media. In Dabhoiwala’s view, platforms like Facebook are simply exporting the original sin of First Amendment absolutism worldwide. But take a closer look. If anything, Facebook’s evolution underscores how far it has drifted from America’s free speech doctrines. After the Rohingya massacres in Myanmar in 2017, the company scrambled to hire Burmese-speaking moderators and ban various nationalist figures—often fumbling the results but unmistakably tightening control. Facebook’s community standards prohibit hate speech, harassment, praise for criminals or terrorists, even stray jabs at national character. Posting “Irish are the best, but really French sucks,” an example from its internal instructional material, would be a violation. During the pandemic and the 2020 election, it removed millions of posts deemed to be misinformation (including posts suggesting that Covid-19 may have originated from a lab leak), coordinated with health authorities, and, after January 6, suspended Trump, breaking its own “newsworthiness” precedent. Its policies, like the Vicar of Bray’s, are pragmatic and in constant flux—shaped not by ideology but by regulatory threats, political calculations, shifting social norms. It comfortably invokes international human rights standards and seldom mentions American constitutional values. If Facebook is exporting anything, it’s an uneasy civility code—one that favors order and safety over liberty and too often falls short on all counts.
–From “Watch What You Say,” a review of Fara Dabhoiwala’s What Is Free Speech? The History of a Dangerous Idea, by Kwame Anthony Appiah, New York Review of Books, Sept. 25, 2025.
