The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 26, 2025

Weather: Sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.

‘Avenue Q,’ at City Repertory Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Celebrate CRT’s 15th season with the Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q! This laugh-out-loud musical blends puppetry, pop culture, and catchy songs to explore adulthood, love, and finding purpose. Don’t miss this unforgettable, irreverent journey through the ups and downs of post-college life—CRT-style. Tickets are $32.70 for adults, $17.17 for students (including ticketing fees). , Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Celebrate CRT’s 15th season with the Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q! This laugh-out-loud musical blends puppetry, pop culture, and catchy songs to explore adulthood, love, and finding purpose. Don’t miss this unforgettable, irreverent journey through the ups and downs of post-college life—CRT-style. Tickets are $32.70 for adults, $17.17 for students (including ticketing fees). Book here ‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.55 per person. Book here. Definitely “habit-forming”, this riotous show takes us through a fundraiser organized by the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They are trying to raise money to bury ​one of their sisters​ who was ​accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Originating as a line of greeting cards, Goggin expanded the concept into a full musical that became the second-longest off-Broadway run in history. ‘Sweeney Todd’ at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday a 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Preferred $37 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony), Adult $32 – Senior $28, Student/Child $12. A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases. , 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday a 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Preferred $37 (Row A-F, Orchestra & CC-DD Center Balcony), Adult $32 – Senior $28, Student/Child $12. A $5.00 per ticket Processing charge is added to all purchases. Book here . Prepare for a dark journey through the sinister streets of Victorian London with Sweeney Todd. Follow the vengeful barber as he seeks justice, aided by the cunning Mrs. Lovett and her rather… unique meat-pie business. Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece weaves a twisted tale of love, revenge, and morality, brought to life by hauntingly beautiful music. Equal parts chilling and captivating, Sweeney Todd will leave you spellbound—and maybe a bit wary of your next shave… Copland’s Clarinet Concerto at the Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Tickets begin at $34. To See the Sky explores themes of resilience and hope, leading into the sweeping grandeur of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5, a triumphant work that captures the strength and spirit of humanity. , 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Tickets begin at $34. Book here . Experience the lyrical beauty and virtuosic flair of Copland’s jazz-infused Clarinet Concerto, performed by Principal Clarinet Giovanni Bertoni. Joel Thompson’sexplores themes of resilience and hope, leading into the sweeping grandeur of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5, a triumphant work that captures the strength and spirit of humanity.

Notably: How many of us have been lost in a book or a magazine while walking in town, or in a Kindle these days, out of or into the subway, maybe along a boardwalk? It’s not a frequent sight in this town, in this county, along Flagler Beach’s boardwalk. (I’m referring to the idea of a town more than an actual town, a town in the ideal, a town like Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities, since we can’t all live in Paris or Toronto or Chapel Hill). It’s an urban scene, or a college-town scene. It’s not frequent. But it happens, happily. Andre Gide in a 2016 journal entry (see it in full below) wrote of seeing a girl, as he was exiting the metro, doing exactly that. He was approaching her to catch a glimpse of the spine, that inevitable, justifiable curiosity. Before he got close, a burly man approached the girl and slammed her book out of her hands, just for fun, and laughed about it. I recognize the impulse. It’s not just about books (though the book thing has been done to me a few times in school, where I used to read while walking). It’s not much different than pantsing or other forms of opportunistic bullying that can always be excused as casual fun. It isn’t of course. It’s an entirely one-sided form of humiliation. Casual humiliation maybe, but humorless humiliation, a power move. We see so much of it in other forms these days, and the more you think about it, the more you realize that what you see in that gesture is indistinguishable from anti-wokism. —P.T.

