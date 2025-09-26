The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 26, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM.
The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.
‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.55 per person. Book here. Definitely “habit-forming”, this riotous show takes us through a fundraiser organized by the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They are trying to raise money to bury one of their sisters who was accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Originating as a line of greeting cards, Goggin expanded the concept into a full musical that became the second-longest off-Broadway run in history.
Notably: How many of us have been lost in a book or a magazine while walking in town, or in a Kindle these days, out of or into the subway, maybe along a boardwalk? It’s not a frequent sight in this town, in this county, along Flagler Beach’s boardwalk. (I’m referring to the idea of a town more than an actual town, a town in the ideal, a town like Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities, since we can’t all live in Paris or Toronto or Chapel Hill). It’s an urban scene, or a college-town scene. It’s not frequent. But it happens, happily. Andre Gide in a 2016 journal entry (see it in full below) wrote of seeing a girl, as he was exiting the metro, doing exactly that. He was approaching her to catch a glimpse of the spine, that inevitable, justifiable curiosity. Before he got close, a burly man approached the girl and slammed her book out of her hands, just for fun, and laughed about it. I recognize the impulse. It’s not just about books (though the book thing has been done to me a few times in school, where I used to read while walking). It’s not much different than pantsing or other forms of opportunistic bullying that can always be excused as casual fun. It isn’t of course. It’s an entirely one-sided form of humiliation. Casual humiliation maybe, but humorless humiliation, a power move. We see so much of it in other forms these days, and the more you think about it, the more you realize that what you see in that gesture is indistinguishable from anti-wokism.
—P.T.
Yesterday, when leaving the metro, at the Louvre station, I saw a young girl stopped in the corridor; or at least she walked with steps so slow that, to those hurrying around her, she could appear motionless. She was reading a fairly large paperback book, which did not appear to be a popular publication. Her attire was decent and her whole attitude exuded exquisite reserve. She seemed absorbed in her reading, to the point of forgetting the people, the place; and, curiously, I was going to approach to try to catch the title of the book which was absorbing her to this point, when a tall worker, around forty years old, with a lanky gait, who was passing near her, with a big flattened blow of his hand, brought down the book, which scattered on the muddy ground. It would have been necessary, with a punch, to send this man to join the book on the ground. It would have been necessary to be strong. But he was a sturdy fellow, and seemed of the worst kind; he was a head taller than me; and what’s more, he was not alone; another much younger worker accompanied him, also robust, mocking. He was very amused by the scene. Both looked like people ready to play with knives; the eldest certainly barely controlled himself anymore… In short, I judged it more prudent to use my tongue than my arm. But I only found words that were terribly unsuitable: “Ah! It’s refined [spirituel], what you have just done just now. I would have said: “It’s clever!”, still passes; but “refined [spiritual]” smacked of superiority in a deplorable way, and immediately exasperated me with myself. “Spiritual” was greeted by a big, mocking laugh, repeated in a tone that pretended to imitate my voice; then the man with the helping hand: “I enjoy it as much as reading.” To which there was nothing to reply. I would have done better to help the young woman pick up the pages of her book.
–From Andre Gide’s Journal, Sept. 29, 1916 (my translation, with Google).
