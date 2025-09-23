The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

It’s Rosh Hashanah–Shanah Tovah!–and courts are closed today, but apparently Flagler County’s other governments don’t care to recognize the Jewish New Year and one of the most important Jewish holidays on the calendar. Then again, the indifference is even worse regarding Muslim holidays. Either celebrate them all, or none, but this cherry-picking looks suspicious.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Budgeting by Values: A Free, Virtual Class to Learn Budgeting Skills, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month organized by Flagler Cares and Truist Bank, and presented by Financial Inclusion Leader Vladimir Rodriguez. To sign up or get information, call 386/319-9483, text 386/986-0107, or email [email protected].

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Diary: When I first saw it three, maybe four weeks ago, it scared me. It was just below eye level on the door frame outside, next to the doorbell. I was carrying something outside and reached to close the door. There it was, inches from my hand. I reared back. It was frighteningly ugly, its face all fangs, its legs as hairy as its eyes, its back as if backpacked in armor. I’m not EB White and our property in the P Section is no farmhouse in Allen Cove, so I had no idea what it was (I’d love it if a reader informed us). I couldn’t bring myself to shoo it away, let alone spray it with that can of killer bug spray gathering dust in the garage–not because I was frightened. I’d calmed down. But because I didn’t see why I should, why I would. It wasn’t hurting anyone, except maybe a general sense of aesthetics we so often wrongly associate with nature, or rather, our anthropomorphic self does. Every time I thought up a rationale, like this remark on aesthetics, I could hear its antithesis: aesthetics according to whom? Who am I to judge a creature’s aesthetics, however ugly it may seem to me? I let it be. It had startled Chery too, but she didn’t bother it, nor did Luka, nor have, thankfully, the droves of Amazon and other package droppers. It stayed there. And stayed. It’s still there. I’m now wondering whether it’s alive. I suspect it may not be. I would have preferred it to fly off on its own. As it is, it has become part of the household’s ecosystem, if not quite part of the family, like the oaks on the property, in smaller, and not exactly like the ants, whose crawls, when spotted on a kitchen counter, I don’t hesitate to smash: I’m a jain only so far. If it has died, I’d not be indifferent. I’ve come to expect seeing it hanging there, hanging out in as literal a sense as there is really, giving the door frame a touch of shaggy exoticism, reminding us that even ugliness is relative. We need the reminder just now. We don’t have to welcome it in our home. Nor do we have to smash it to pieces. And with a little time, we can accommodate it, even as a close neighbor, even as part of our ecosystem. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



