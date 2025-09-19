The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 19, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information. See: “Over Mayor’s Objections, Palm Coast Signals It’ll Extend Agreement with Cultural Council to Manage $100,000 in Grants,” and “How Peter Johnson’s ‘Bullshit’ Trespass Led to Sunshine on FC3 Cultural Board and Its Accountability to Palm Coast.”

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

‘Avenue Q,’ at City Repertory Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Celebrate CRT’s 15th season with the Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q! This laugh-out-loud musical blends puppetry, pop culture, and catchy songs to explore adulthood, love, and finding purpose. Don’t miss this unforgettable, irreverent journey through the ups and downs of post-college life—CRT-style. Tickets are $32.70 for adults, $17.17 for students (including ticketing fees). Book here.

‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.55 per person. Book here. Definitely “habit-forming”, this riotous show takes us through a fundraiser organized by the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They are trying to raise money to bury ​one of their sisters​ who was ​accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Originating as a line of greeting cards, Goggin expanded the concept into a full musical that became the second-longest off-Broadway run in history.

‘All Shook Up,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Sept. 13, 19, 20, at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for youth, $30 for adults. Book here. It’s 1955, and into a square little town rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Notably: From Statista: “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 2.9 percent over the last 12 months before seasonal adjustment, up from 2.7 percent in June and July. On a monthly basis, prices edged up 0.4 percent with the indexes for shelter, food and gasoline accounting for two thirds of the monthly increase. Meanwhile core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in at 3.1 percent in August, up from 0.2 percent in July and also the highest reading since January.” Jason Furman, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2013 to 2017 (during the Obama years), in the Times: “The reasons this new normal would be so much lower than what we were used to are that the U.S.-born working-age population is barely growing and we are no longer making up for that with a large inflow of immigrants. There are other factors that suggest the slowdown is more about the supply of workers than weakening demand for them (or an impending recession). For instance, the pace of wage growth remains fairly steady, and employers are not cutting back on average work hours.” The emphasis, of course, is mine. Between tariffs, the war on migrants, if not on Americans, the banana republic attacks on the Federal Reserve, and the White House’s utter indifference to governance, even O’Henry’s banana republics look like a safer bet. —P.T.

Now this:





