The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Tourism Development Conference Room, 120 Airport Road, Suite 3 (third floor).

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

‘Let’s Talk Palm Coast’ Town Halls with Council Members: Council member Charles Gambaro, 5 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The City of Palm Coast is hosting a series of town halls, offering residents the chance to meet face-to-face with their City Council Members, ask questions, and learn more about the inner workings of their local government. This new initiative provides an open forum for residents to share feedback, ask questions, and engage in meaningful dialogue about city services, community development, and the future of Palm Coast.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

Notably: As revolting as our society has been in the past week–the past month, the past year, the past decade–I thought these alleged real performance reviews (the real is dubious: they were cribbed from a social media virus) might aptly be attributed to a good deal of the nation’s citizenship (I exclude migrants, the undocumented especially, as they tend to be of a significantly higher cut when it comes to hard work): Since my last report, this employee has reached rock-bottom and shows signs of starting to dig

His men would follow him anywhere, but only out of morbid curiosity

I would not allow this employee to breed

This associate is really not so much of a has-been but more of a definitely won’t be

He would be out of his depth in a parking lot puddle

This young lady has delusions of adequacy

This employee should go far and the sooner the better

This employee is depriving a village somewhere of an idiot

He sets low personal standards and then consistently fails to achieve them —P.T.

Now this: Dave Freeman on the Appalachian Trail, in a chat with Jay Scherr:





