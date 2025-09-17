The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker Roger B. Handberg, the former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, returns to Tiger Bay to open the club’s fall season, this time to address Florida scam and fraud cases. As the former United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, he led one of the nation’s busiest federal districts through a period of historic enforcement activity. Today, he serves as a leader in GrayRobinson’s criminal and white-collar defense practice, representing corporations and individuals facing government investigations and high-stakes litigation. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast. $35 for members, $40 for guests.

“Conversations in American Democracy” Celebrates Constitution Day: Conversations in American Democracy, a group discussion/podcast/vidcast created in Palm Coast, will mark Constitution Day, September 17th with a round of “Bill of Rights Bingo” created by the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The games will begin at 12 noon, at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub and Grillroom, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast. The event is free and open to the public.

Central Avenue Comeback Bash at Barnhill’s Cafe Bar and Grill in Flagler Beach, 202 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach, starting at 4 p.m. The restaurant is marking the end of that endless construction on Central Avenue with “good music, great food, and that unbeatable Central Ave energy.”

The Republican Party of Flagler County is hosting a vigil in memory of slain activist Charlie Kirk at 7 p.m. on the grounds of the Flagler County Courthouse, 1769 East Moody Boulevard (State Road 100), in Bunnell.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Notably: Edmund Wilson is among the greatest men of letters of the 20th century–not because of his novels (he wrote only two, and they’re not canon-worthy) but because of his criticism, his essays, his To the Finland Station, that superb study of the history of socialism. He was lucid, as insightful as an oracle (but more accurate), witty, almost more erudite than Lord Acton, certainly less contradictory and never dull, as Acton could be. He wrote notebooks all his life, which Leon Edel edited into decennial volumes for Farrar, Straus and Giroux (except for the Sixties, the fattest–Wilson by then had become rather Taftian in rotundity–edited by someone else). I thought I’d give you a little taste from The Twenties through snippets: “The reason that more unusual and startling things are not done is not that they are particularly impracticable but that more people have not the imaginations to conceive them.” George Bernard “Shaw is the greatest master of literary sleight of hand the world has ever known: give him a platitude and in the twinkling of an eye he will transform it into a paradox.” “I always give the whores as little as possible: I don’t think that prostitution ought to be encouraged.” Wilson wrote this in quotes, as if to suggest that it was not quite what he believed, but to make a point. I’m not sure what his point was. On Eugene O’Neill: ” “I do not much like O’Neill as a dramatist: he depends too much upon hatred.” The “… reason the old become conservative — not because they are actually wiser, but because they are better established and adjusted than the youth, when they were in a constant state of exasperation from the effort to fit themselves to the world and the world to them.” This, he did not note whose he was referring to: “I wanted to kiss her inside the thighs, but she said, “Closed for the day.” And on time, a line written I think before Thomas Mann’s Magic Mountain was published, and which the most valued reader of these Briefings will appreciate: time: “I heard the harsh march of the clock and thought: That destroys us all!” He was often witty: “Somebody told her she had a large vocabulary — so now she’s dieting.” Some of us should take that advice. —P.T.

