The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 15, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.
Conjunction: The picture above and the picture below seemed to bracket the Florida experience one morning a few days ago, when I drove to Orlando to retrieve my son for a couple of days. The one below, snapped outside the bathrooms at Buc-ees, is called “Tailing Redfish,” retailing for $260. It’s by Steve Whitlock, “a renowned artist specializing in wildlife and marine art, particularly focusing on sport fishing and coastal scenes.” Geographically marketable, too, at Buc-ees: note the “Gulf of America” bow to that clientele. I don’t imagine anything resembling the Gulf of Mexico would make it past the parking lot at that store.
—P.T.
In his bid to end some of the more symbolic aspects of the Revolution once he had declared it to be over, Napoleon ordered that the red bonnets that had been put on church steeples and public buildings during the Revolution be taken down. Monsieur and Madame replaced citoyen and citoyenne, Christmas and Easter returned, and finally, on January 1, 1806, the revolutionary calendar was abolished. Napoleon had always been alive to the power of nomenclature and so he renamed the Place de la Révolution (formerly the Place Louis XV) as the Place de la Concorde, and demolished the giant female statue of Liberty there. ‘Concord,’ he later wrote, ‘that is what renders France invincible. Other examples of his passion for renaming included rechristening his invention the Cis-alpine Republic as the Italian Republic, the Army of England as the Grande Armée (in 1805), and the Place de l’Indivisibilité–the old Place Royale–as the Place des Vosges. Over the Consular period, Napoleon’s written style subtly altered, with revolutionary clichés such as inaltérable and incorruptible being replaced by the more incisive grand, sévère and sage.
–From Andrew Roberts’s Napoleon: A Life (2014)..
