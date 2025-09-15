The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 15, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here . The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here

Conjunction: The picture above and the picture below seemed to bracket the Florida experience one morning a few days ago, when I drove to Orlando to retrieve my son for a couple of days. The one below, snapped outside the bathrooms at Buc-ees, is called “Tailing Redfish,” retailing for $260. It’s by Steve Whitlock, “a renowned artist specializing in wildlife and marine art, particularly focusing on sport fishing and coastal scenes.” Geographically marketable, too, at Buc-ees: note the “Gulf of America” bow to that clientele. I don’t imagine anything resembling the Gulf of Mexico would make it past the parking lot at that store. —P.T.

