The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. Note that in a temporary change from the regular schedule, Gamble Jam will be the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.55 per person. Book here. Definitely “habit-forming”, this riotous show takes us through a fundraiser organized by the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They are trying to raise money to bury ​one of their sisters​ who was ​accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Originating as a line of greeting cards, Goggin expanded the concept into a full musical that became the second-longest off-Broadway run in history.

‘All Shook Up,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Sept. 13, 19, 20, at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for youth, $30 for adults. Book here. It’s 1955, and into a square little town rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: No wonder. I periodically order books from Europe through Amazon there. Delivery is always quick and reliable. I ordered a pair of books several weeks ago, a set. They’d normally be delivered in less than a week. It’s going on a month, and Amazon is telling me to check with them by such and such a date if the parcel doesn’t show up. I could check its whereabouts: the books left arrived at an Amazon center in lower Saxony on Aug. 18, then another Amazon center in northwest Germany the following day, leaving that center on Aug. 21. After that: nothing. No word on where it went. Might as well be at the bottom of a channel in the port of Rotterdam. Then I learned this, from Statista, which apparently is affecting us all on this side of the Atlantic, thanks to the Trump tariffs: “For many years, American shoppers have been able to buy inexpensive foreign items without paying tariffs and completing complicated customs paperwork,” the Times reported on Aug. 29. “No more. On Friday, President Trump closed the loophole that gave rise to that popular flow of goods, known as the de minimis exemption. He said it had allowed fentanyl to be smuggled into the United States and had given foreign businesses an unfair advantage against American companies. Some Democrats supported the repeal of the exemption for the same reasons. The exemption ended in May for small shipments from mainland China and Hong Kong, and now it has closed for goods from the rest of the world.” Carriers in 67 countries are now restricting or banning U.S. shipments, many saying that they need more time to implement compliance with custom and tax regimes now applicable to all shipments to the country, Statista reports. “Between May 2 and May 12, air freight between China and the U.S. normally used by small parcels had already dropped by 39 percent, Reuters reported. In the case of a handful of countries, personal gifts up to a value of $100 can still be shipped. Some express and courier services with other compliance models in place might still be functioning, but use is also sometimes restricted, depending on the country.” Ridiculous. —P.T.

