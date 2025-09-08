The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 8, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Notebook: William H. McNeill was one of those great historians who, like Herodotus, like Vico, like Voltaire, saw in the mingling of civilizations not the “clash” that Samuel Huntington saw, but the only way to a more enlightened future. He also believed in world history as a discipline at a time–the 1980s and since–when specialization has so atomized the field as to make it unintelligible to the lay reader, with some rosewater exceptions of the David McCullough kind. My late and second father turned me on to him in 1986 on the eve of my exile from New York for Chapel Hill, where I was to do my graduate work in history and discover that my professors had only contempt for a student intent on journalism. Mythistory and Other Essays was the small McNeill bible I carried. I started rereading it the other day. It was like opening a 40-year-old bottle of Veuve-Clicquot and still hearing the champagne sparkle. Then I came across these lines: “Future historians are unlikely to leave out Blacks and women from any future mythistory of the United States, and we are unlikely to exclude Asians, Africans, and Amerindians from any future mythistory of the world. One hundred years ago this was not so. The scope and range of historiography has widened, and that change looks as irreversible to me as the widening of physics that occurred when Einstein’s equations proved capable of explaining phenomena that Newton’s could not.” McNeill died in July 2016. He was 98. Assuming he still had his faculties, he probably thought Clinton was about to get elected, and his prediction would hold true. He was professionally mistaken in one regard: he believed in progress. (I don’t know how anyone familiar with the history of Christianity and its thousand-year reign of willful, studied, scholastic ignorance, can still believe in progress.) He could not have imagined the hands of Trump, DeSantis, Renner and Ruffo on the history syllabus. But what have they been doing that the Catholic church did not do for fifteen hundred years? —P.T.

