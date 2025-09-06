The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 6, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Flagler Woman’s Club, the civic and social organization, invites you to the organization’s biggest fundraiser ever on Saturday, September 6 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Casino Night event will be held at the Italian American Social Club, 45 N. Old Kings Road in Palm Coast. Proceeds will underwrite the club’s 20-some annual charitable initiatives, including scholarships for college-bound Flagler County students. Information and tickets can be purchased at The Woman’s Club website: flaglerwomansclub.org A few more details here.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy. Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Juxtapositions: Harry Elmer Barnes (1889-1968), the historian whose name should always be shadowed by the word problematic for his latter-day ideological insanities and Holocaust denialism, and whose pre-folly Intellectual and Cultural History of the Western World Ive been quoting on occasion, tells of Marcus Varro, the Roman scholar of the first century BC, known as the era’s greatest thinker and slight chauvinist (he wanted to do to Latin what Emerson wanted American literature to do to Europe’s: assert itself independently). Prolific as he was (600 books, putting him in league with our own Cotton Mather) Varro was himself problematic. “Varro’s facts,” Barnes writes, “are mainly taken from books and embody little personal observation in this way, too, setting an example for medieval compilers with their sublime trust in the written word rather than in the observed fact.” The italics are mine: those medieval compilers have a lot in common with our self-styled “researches” of social media who so triumphantly emerged during the Covid pandemic and have been with us since, rewriting our health protocols, demolishing our school libraries and reducing human dignity to whatever happens to be white and preferably confederate in the moment. The italicized line occurred to me Sunday as I was shopping at Aldi while listening to Zach Helfand’s piece on fact-checking in current The New Yorker. He quotes the novelist Susan Choi, a one-time fact-checker at The New Yorker: “Who cares, in the end? Does it really matter? I think we can safely say no. But, especially right now, we’re in this catastrophic moment where so many people assume they know things that either they don’t know or that aren’t even forms of knowledge. There’s this strange disappearance of humility before the incredible complexity of the world. It’s sort of an epidemic. The deep value in checking is just as a confirmation of how hard it is to know stuff.” —P.T.

