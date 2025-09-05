The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 5, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council holds a closed-door session to discuss a possible settlement with a contractor in the litigation over the Splash Pad. The session is at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

Free Family Art Night, Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

Byblos: Flannery O’Connor was dying when she finished “Judgement Day” in 1964, the story of a once-prosperous white landowner who has moved in with his daughter in New York City after she discovered he’d shacked up with his Black farmhand in a hovel. O’Connor was at the Iowa Writer’s Workshop at the University of Iowa when “The Geranium” appeared in a journal called Accent in the summer of 1946, and when she submitted it the following year as part of her master’s thesis, a collection of stories called The Geranium: A Collection of Stories. “The Geranium” is an earlier version of “Judgement Day.” The old Southerner is called Dudley instead of T.C. Tanner. “The Geranium” is shorter, much looser with the N-word, which O’Connor uses with the same self-evident self-conscious glee she does in her intimate letters. The disappearance in the latter story of the geranium pot aside, the themes are similar, the plot equally taut, the tension heightened by Dudley’s outrage that a Black tenant has moved in next door (“He was trapped in this place where n— could call you ‘old timer.'”) To Dudley’s contempt, the tenant treats him like an equal. In “Judgment Day,” the old man’s room “looked out on a brick wall and into an alley full of New York air, the kind fit for cats and garbage.” (O’Connor had no more regard for New York City than did Updike, who saw the city as a place where “Nothing can be trusted; nothing is sure.” I’m not sure how different that is from Palm Coast or Holcomb, Kansas, but whatever.) In “The Geranium,” Dudley’s room looks out on a neighboring window where the tenant places a geranium pot on the ledge every morning at 10:30. When he doesn’t, Dudley gets angry. O’Connor spits symbolism. The geranium, I imagine, is Dudley’s nostalgia. It is his Georgian plot of land and memories. It is how things used to be: “He didn’t like flowers, but the geranium didn’t look like a flower. It looked like the sick Grisby boy at home and it was the color of the drapes the old ladies had in the parlor and the paper bow on it looked like the one behind Lutish’s uniform she wore on Sundays.” The pot’s disappearance at the end–its shattering on the sidewalk–may have been too obvious for O’Connor, who in “Judgment Day” replaced the plant with memories and implied it in Dudley/Tanner’s sense of imprisonment in his more subtly racist daughter’s house and that of his son-in-law. The Black neighbor in the late story is better drawn, more Black Power than Gone with the Wind, saying things like “I don’t take no crap off no wool-hat red-neck son-of-a-bitch peckerwood old bastard like you.” Time changed rapidly in the 20 years and between the two stories with which O’Connor bracketed her writing life. Like Bach who wrote his two books of the Well-Tempered Clavier with the same 20-year interval (1722, 1742), O’Connor’s two stories are markers of a stylistic mastery that was never in doubt, but also a “Revelation” (the title of one of her last stories) of a search for a resolution to an inward tension she never attained. She is the characters she depicts. All of them. She never got away from what remained despite her professed immersion and love of her South a stereotypical, outsider’s interpreter of the Black experience. She was actually never an interpreter of the Black experience, but of the white experience experiencing Blacks, the comic in her barely masking the contempt she never abandoned. In “Geranium” and “Judgement Day,” the old man wants to return to southern Alabama. He wants to be buried there. He dies in “Judgment Day,” opening the door to O’Connor’s death. He doesn’t die in “The Geranium.” He just gets yelled at by the neighbor for having the temerity to get upset over the crashed geranium. He is out of place in both stories, as O’Connor’s characters so often are, as she, thankfully, always was: her obsession with grace was one way to feel nearer a home she never got in an abroad she narrated, if often as judgmentally and bitterly as hilariously, all her short life. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



