The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Road closure today, Buffalo Grove Drive: The City of Palm Coast is announcing a temporary road closure on Buffalo Grove Drive to facilitate a critical stormwater infrastructure replacement project. Crews will close 5 Buffalo Grove Drive on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This closure is necessary to allow for the safe replacement of the stormwater infrastructure located beneath the roadway. During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Bud Hollow Drive using Buffalo View Lane.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Notably: Enjoy the stats while you can still believe them. From Statista: “After the sharp rebound from the pandemic, when businesses rapidly rehired and demand for workers exceed supply by unprecedented margins, the U.S. labor market has gradually cooled. Job growth, which averaged several hundred thousand new positions per month between 2021 and 2023, has slowed notably as the economy adjusted to reduced consumer spending momentum, tighter financial conditions and a high degree of macroeconomic uncertainty. Faced with tariff uncertainty and nagging recession fears, employers became increasingly cautious about adding staff, and while unemployment is still relatively low, hiring has moderated and layoffs have inched up in certain sectors. Following a steep downward revision of employment gains in May and June, it looks like job growth has nearly dried up halfway through 2025, with the three-month moving average of job additions falling from 232,000 in January to just 35,000 in July. Throughout this trend, the unemployment rate has remained remarkably stable, hovering between 4.0 and 4.2 percent since May 2024. Still, the continued cooling of the labor market is considered a prerequisite for the Fed to start cutting rates again, with investors currently expecting a first 25-point cut in September.”

