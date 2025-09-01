The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 1, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Workers Over Billionaires Demonstration at Palm Coast Parkway Overpass: Flagler 50501, an activist organization affiliated with the national movement (“50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement”) is leading a Labor Day protest from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the Palm Coast Parkway Overpass at I-95, in conjunction with similar “Workers Over Billionaires” protests across the country. See more here.

It’s Labor Day. All government offices, courts, schools and some shops are closed.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: Sanctuary cities were not always the scourge of reactionary America. Olympia, Delos, Delphi: those cities of Ancient Greece were considered sanctuary cities in the original, the classical sense of the term. It is there that other cities’ residents gathered to celebrate deities. It is at Olympia that starting in around 700 BC they gathered to celebrate what came to be known as the Olympian, now the Olympic, games, albeit in slightly different dress (or undress). Women were neither participants nor spectators. Then as now the games were held every four years, though unlike bow, they had no such things as Winter Games, or Bob Costas. Olympia made provisions in its village for each city state’s athletes: the original Olympic village. Commemorative sculptures recognized past winners. Amphitheaters were essential to sanctuary cities, as was drama, entertaining the masses after the day’s competitions, as was each city’s temple. Delphi of course was home to the famous oracle (the Fox News of its day). Delphi had its own oracle and its own games (the Pythian), but we don’t remember those much, though UNESCO’s Heritage-site page tells us: “The pan-Hellenic sanctuary of Delphi, where the oracle of Apollo spoke, was the site of the omphalos, the ‘navel of the world’. Blending harmoniously with the superb landscape and charged with sacred meaning, Delphi in the 6th century B.C. was indeed the religious centre and symbol of unity of the ancient Greek world.” There were no such things as “illegal aliens,” lost Phoenicians aside. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



