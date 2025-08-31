The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 31, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Overdose Awareness Day Walk Over Flagler Beach Bridge, gathering at 5:30 p.m. at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, for a walk over the bridge. The Flagler County Drug Court Foundation is acknowledging International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31. Please join us on our Walk Over the Bridge starting at Wadsworth Park to Veterans Park. This event is to remember those who lost their battle to addiction to overdose and to end the stigma of addiction so no one else needs to die from the disease of addiction. Contact Mike Feldbauer at [email protected] or see the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/fcdcfinc

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Readings: The cover story in the current issue of Harper’s is Chandler Fritz’s reporting on the voucherization of American education (I call it a swindle). You know, the way Arizona and Florida, and an increasing number of red states, are handing out $8,000 per student to families, usually in cash in “education accounts,” so they can allegedly educate their child as they see fit. He calls it “a new frontier in American education,” but his analysis makes it difficult to imagine that this new frontier will begrime the basic principles of equality and democracy at the heart of the public education system. Here are essential excerpts: “This sort of a priori justification for ESAs explains a few things. The first is why they have taken off in states with historically low investment in public education. This is backward on the surface: by committing to fund a student’s education regardless of whether she attends public school, conservative states with ESA programs have in effect created massive social spending programs; the expenditure in Arizona is swiftly approaching a billion dollars per fiscal year. Advocates claim that the program will save the state money in the long term because, by law, an ESA can give students only 90 percent of what the state would have paid for a seat in public school. But because Arizona’s system has universal eligibility, students who were already attending private schools can also opt in, which means that their ESA contracts represent a new burden to the budget. Currently, nearly half of all ESA kids attended private schools immediately before joining the program. The moral imperative behind parental choice also clarifies why ESA programs have been so popular in neighborhoods with great public schools. If improving academic outcomes were the chief draw for ESAs, one might assume that the program would be most popular among families residing in the lowest-performing school districts. In fact, according to an analysis by the Phoenix ABC affiliate in 2024, half of Arizona’s ESA students come from the wealthiest quarter of zip codes in the state, which also often play host to good public schools. For many of these high-income families, a school’s academic rigor seems to have been displaced in favor of its ideological convictions. Meanwhile, in the program’s latest quarterly report, only 323 of the state’s 87,602 ESA students reported that they previously attended a D- or F-rated public school.” “It seems clear that the principle driving the ESA movement is the right of parents to choose the best education for their children. Fine. As far as principles go, this may even, on its face, be a noble one. But it cannot change the fact that the underlying principle of education in a democracy is the right of a student to learn. This is what the Germans called Lernfreiheit—the freedom to learn—and it’s what Emerson was getting at when he counseled future teachers to “respect the child. Be not too much his parent.” What ESAs provide, in theory, are the conditions under which every student might learn in the way that befits their nature and ability—but they come with the risk of subsidizing a system that privileges parental paranoia over academic accountability and leaves American students more vulnerable than ever to the incentives of the free market. At least for now. People on both sides of the education debate will have to wake up to the fact that, as my students’ responses attest, microschools like Refresh are also what many students want, and it may be incumbent on skeptics to participate in the ESA movement to reorient the system toward what students need. It can be done: Georgia, for example, reserves its scholarships for families residing near its lowest-performing schools and mandates that tutors be certified by a state standards commission; Iowa requires ESA applicants to be enrolled in an accredited nonpublic school, and then to submit to standardized assessments once in the program. Arizona could start by mandating fingerprint clearance for all vendors, setting income caps for program eligibility, instituting some form of standardized reporting of academic progress, and placing stricter limits on how funds can be spent, so as to keep taxpayer money within the K–12 system. Such regulations would ensure a greater degree of fiscal and academic accountability while dignifying family autonomy and make it easier to establish smaller schools.” —P.T.

