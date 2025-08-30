To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Chatter: Between her fixation on grace and her more strident fixation on the N-word, it is often difficult to read Flannery O’Connor’s fiction and her letters. Her wit, her insights, the energy of her stories compensate and then some. I suspect that had she lived past the Mozartian age of 39, her maturity would have eventually tired of the fixations, though as a fan of Goldwater, we can only quake at what new fixations she might’ve discovered. There’s no question that she would have found Donald Trump unbearable–and voted for him enthusiastically. There’s no question that she would have been the important writer she became with or without the N-word. But I posed the question to ChatGPT anyway: If Flannery O’Connor hadn’t used the n-word, would we have ever heard of her? The answer (with my brief replies in italics):

That’s a sharp and provocative question.

Flannery O’Connor’s work is often remembered both for its brilliance (her mastery of Southern Gothic, Catholic-infused theology, grotesque characters, and ironic moral clarity) and for the discomfort it causes, particularly around her use of racist language and the racism embedded in her stories and letters.

If she hadn’t used the n-word—or more broadly, if she hadn’t engaged racism so explicitly—she would almost certainly still be known. Here’s why:

Literary innovation : O’Connor’s reputation rests heavily on her artistry—her short stories like A Good Man Is Hard to Find and Everything That Rises Must Converge are considered among the finest in American literature, and her essays and letters also display rare wit and depth. The grotesque and theological vision : She carved out a distinctive voice by blending violent, grotesque events with deep theological and moral concerns. That unique combination, rather than the racial slurs themselves, is what secured her a place in the canon. The Southern context : Racism was deeply woven into the mid-20th-century South she was writing about. If she had avoided racist language entirely, it might have changed the texture of her work—but not necessarily its core themes. She was documenting, often critically, a social reality. Historical reception : Early critics and scholars celebrated her for her craftsmanship and religious depth, not for her use of racist language. The debates over her racism have come more to the fore in recent decades, as we reevaluate canonical authors through a different lens.

So—while the n-word and the racist framework of her time are part of her legacy, they are not the reason she is remembered. If anything, they complicate her legacy today rather than being what made her famous.

Would you like me to give you a sense of how critics today are reassessing O’Connor—how much the racial element weighs against the artistic one in her lasting reputation?

Sure, go ahead.

Alright — here’s the broad picture of how Flannery O’Connor is being reassessed today:

1. Her artistry is still revered.

Most critics still rank her among the greatest American short story writers of the 20th century. Her command of irony, her compressed storytelling, her ability to shock readers into moral reflection, and her unique blending of grotesque realism with theological vision remain central to why she’s taught and studied.

2. Her racism complicates, but doesn’t erase, her standing.

In her stories, the racism of her characters is often depicted unsparingly, sometimes satirically, but not always in ways that sit comfortably with modern readers. In her letters, however, O’Connor’s own attitudes toward race are more difficult to excuse: she used racial slurs casually, expressed opposition to integration, and revealed a kind of elitist Catholic detachment that didn’t amount to active hatred but certainly to prejudice.

This makes her legacy thorny: the art isn’t “racist propaganda,” but the artist herself was far from free of the racism of her time.

3. Different critical camps have emerged.

Traditionalists : Emphasize her artistry, Catholic vision, and moral seriousness, seeing the racism as historically contextual but not essential to her work.

Reassessors : Argue that her racism should be foregrounded because it shapes her characters, her worldview, and the Southern society she depicts.

Radicals : Some suggest she should be de-centered in the canon, or at least taught alongside critical discussions of race, rather than celebrated without caveats.

4. Institutional debates reflect the tension.

In 2020, Loyola University Maryland removed O’Connor’s name from a dormitory after students raised concerns about her racist language in her letters. At the same time, major publishers continue to reissue her works, and she remains a fixture in college syllabi, but increasingly with added context.

5. Her place in the canon is shifting, not disappearing.

Where once she was treated almost reverentially as a Southern Catholic genius, she’s now often taught in tension: Yes, brilliant writer. Yes, deeply flawed human being. Yes, her work embodies the contradictions of the American South.

In other words: her racism has become part of the conversation about why she’s important, not the reason she’s remembered in the first place.

👉 So, in response to your first question: if she hadn’t used the n-word, she’d still be famous—but the modern reassessment of her legacy would look very different, and perhaps less fraught.

Would you like me to sketch what teaching O’Connor looks like today—how professors tend to balance her literary brilliance with her racism in the classroom?

No.

—P.T.