The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 29, 2025

Weather: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Notably:This item ran on the front page of the New York Times on this day in 1908: “PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28.-In exonerating Policeman Harrington for shooting and killing Edward Mooney, a burglar, Coroner Jermon to-day took occasion to eulogize the dead man, who, as a fireman before he went wrong, had performed many acts of heroism. He was killed while robbing a house. The policeman who shot him was formerly his bosom friend.

Coroner Jermon sald: “Not very long ago, an explosion took place in the hold of the steamship Arcadia, in which two or three men lost their lives, and others were rescued from the burning vessel. The man who deserved a medal as a hero in the rescue of these unfortunate persons was none other than Edward Mooney, the man whose body we are holding the inquest over this morning. No matter what may have led this man to commit an act which cost him his life, we cannot lose sight of the fact that in his better days he was upright, honest, and brave.” —P.T.

Now this:





