The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Bunnell City Hall and Police Station Dedication at 8:30 a.m. at 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell.

Joint workshop of local governments: Flagler County, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, Bunnell and Beverly Beach governments hold a joint meeting, 5:30 p.m. in board chambers of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunne

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone's voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Notably: I stared at Stuyvesant Town, a 20-block subdivision housing 21,000 people and an example of post-war affordable housing, the three years I was at the UN School nearby (on 23rd Street), and visited Mr. Perero (Mariano Perero), my math teacher there, not so much for chess and backgammon as because I had a crush on his daughter, among others who gathered there. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company built Stuyvesant out of Manhattan’s Lower East Side slums in 1943 for $112 million, or $2.1 billion in today’s dollars, based on a design by the imperious Robert Moses (no, don’t give him credit: to build his highways, he’d thrown 250,000 people out of their homes, so the 21,000 of Stuyvesant weren’t enough to parkway his way back into graces) and under the eye of Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia: 35 red-brick buildings, 13 to 14 stories each, 8,756 apartments in total, all rent- and race-controlled. The “town” was to replace the tenements and shacks of a neighborhood that Henry Roth had made famous in his Call It Sleep, the tragic story of an immigrant boy and his imperious father and dominated mother. They were Polish whites, so they’d have been allowed in Stuyvesant Town: Frederick Ecker, chairman of Metropolitan Life from 1936 to 1950, forbade Blacks or any non-whites or single people from renting. Courts backed him. You’d have thought it was 2025 all over again. The company changed policy when Eckert died, and the first Black family moved in. These days it’s DEI city, with a waiting list wider than the East River, and it’s still like an echo of Central Park, if with these massive apartment blocks. There are no cars in Stuyvesant Town, just alleys and trees and parks and people. Affordable housing is a decision, not a problem. —P.T.

