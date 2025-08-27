The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Bunnell City Hall and Police Station Dedication at 8:30 a.m. at 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell.
Joint workshop of local governments: Flagler County, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, Bunnell and Beverly Beach governments hold a joint meeting, 5:30 p.m. in board chambers of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunne
River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.
Notably: I stared at Stuyvesant Town, a 20-block subdivision housing 21,000 people and an example of post-war affordable housing, the three years I was at the UN School nearby (on 23rd Street), and visited Mr. Perero (Mariano Perero), my math teacher there, not so much for chess and backgammon as because I had a crush on his daughter, among others who gathered there. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company built Stuyvesant out of Manhattan’s Lower East Side slums in 1943 for $112 million, or $2.1 billion in today’s dollars, based on a design by the imperious Robert Moses (no, don’t give him credit: to build his highways, he’d thrown 250,000 people out of their homes, so the 21,000 of Stuyvesant weren’t enough to parkway his way back into graces) and under the eye of Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia: 35 red-brick buildings, 13 to 14 stories each, 8,756 apartments in total, all rent- and race-controlled. The “town” was to replace the tenements and shacks of a neighborhood that Henry Roth had made famous in his Call It Sleep, the tragic story of an immigrant boy and his imperious father and dominated mother. They were Polish whites, so they’d have been allowed in Stuyvesant Town: Frederick Ecker, chairman of Metropolitan Life from 1936 to 1950, forbade Blacks or any non-whites or single people from renting. Courts backed him. You’d have thought it was 2025 all over again. The company changed policy when Eckert died, and the first Black family moved in. These days it’s DEI city, with a waiting list wider than the East River, and it’s still like an echo of Central Park, if with these massive apartment blocks. There are no cars in Stuyvesant Town, just alleys and trees and parks and people. Affordable housing is a decision, not a problem.
—P.T.
To build his highways, Moses threw out of their homes 250,000 persons—more people than lived in Albany or Chattanooga, or in Spokane, Tacoma, Duluth, Akron, Baton Rouge, Mobile, Nashville or Sacramento. He tore out the hearts of a score of neighborhoods, communities the size of small cities themselves, communities that had been lively, friendly places to live, the vital parts of the city that made New York a home to its people. By building his highways, Moses flooded the city with cars. By systematically starving the subways and the suburban commuter railroads, he swelled that flood to city-destroying dimensions. By making sure that the vast suburbs, rural and empty when he came to power, were filled on a sprawling, low-density development pattern relying primarily on roads instead of mass transportation, he insured that that flood would continue for generations if not centuries, that the New York metropolitan area would be-per-haps forever-an area in which transportation- getting from one place to another-would be an irritating, life-consuming concern for its 14,000,000 residents.
–From Robert Caro’s The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York (1974).
