The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 6 p.m. at City Hall. A long meeting with presentations and discussions on topics including the final proposed budget for all appropriated funds, the Palm Harbor Golf Club, the design of the new fire station, the Palm Coast Aquatics Center and the YMCA, the Southern Recreation Center 6 presentation, and the search for a new city manager. For the full agenda, go here. For other agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Free Know Your Rights Workshop for Renters by Community Legal Services at Flagler Cares, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 26, at the Community Room of the Flagler County Village, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, third floor, Palm Coast (City Marketplace). Flagler Cares is partnering with Community Legal Services to bring you a Know Your Rights Workshop designed to help renters understand their protections and responsibilities. The presenter is former Assistant Public Defender Regina Nunnally. Join us as we explore issues commonly faced by tenants, including rental repair problems, evictions and your legal options, recognizing and avoiding scams. Walk-ins welcome, or reserve your spot here. The workshop is free and open to all.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Eduardo Diaz Cordero is the Housing Program Coordinator.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Editorial Notebook: As always, Assal Rad corrects the record: For some reason I’m having trouble embedding X so the above is just an image, but I recommend clicking through the following links: https://x.com/AssalRad/status/1960073171291508800

https://x.com/AssalRad/status/1960057756465152104

https://x.com/AssalRad/status/1960053224595165593

https://x.com/AssalRad/status/1959954315319333368

—P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



