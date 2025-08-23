To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Peps Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Beachfront Grille, 2444 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: Samer Abouhamad is the American-born son of Lebanese imigrants who, both graduates of the American University in Beirut, left Lebanon for the United States in 1984–two years after the latest Israeli invasion that killed 18,000, a year after the bombing of the French and American barracks in Beirut and Reagan’s “redeployment” away from a mayhem Reagan, like Trump with Ukraine today, thought he could resolve. Samer’s mother, according to 961, Lebanon’s FlaglerLive, is renowned photographer Rania Matar. Samer graduated Wake Forest University. At 28, he was living in New York, shut-in by Covid, when he re-visited Lebanon soon after the August 4 port explosion. He volunteered his help. Then he started biking around the country to rediscover it. Then he decided to bike from Boston to Patagonia. Then he decided to bike around the world in an abbreviated version of Heinz Stucke’s 600,000-mile biking journey over 50 years. Samer did 70,000, chronicling it all on Instagram (handle: lion.samer). He started in 2022. “Week 1: 431 miles, 5 states (MA, CT, NY, NJ, PA). I left home one week ago. I’m typing this from a tent in [] an abandoned outdoor bingo fair in my sleeping bag. Things have been good so far. Despite less than ideal weather, I have been hosted at peoples’ homes 3 nights so far where they fed me and gave me a shower. I feel myself getting stronger each day on the road and am feeling more confident. I know I still have a long way to go though… Today I’m feeling lazy, I’m gonna sit in my tent for a few more hours and then get back on the road.” This was from April 10, 2022. 61 countries later, he was in Lebanon. Last week. He made it to the summit of Qurnet-el-Saouda, at 10,100 feet the highest point in Lebanon, just above The Cedars. “I just like dreamed of this moment for so long,” he said in his perfect American “It’s like, you know, I’m actually here now. So it’s like, awesome, but it’s also scary. It’s like what–what next, you know? But, so, yeah, it’s fucking awesome.” He was choked up. So are we all. See below. —P.T.

Now this:

https://youtu.be/1Lnt8Ax1rXE?feature=shared





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



