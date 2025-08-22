The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 22, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Notably: Reading André Gide’s journals, I have reached the summer of 1914. “We expect the worst,” he wrote on July 28, the official day of the start of the war, though he did not necessarily know it yet. He notices what we all noticed in the immediate aftermath of 9/11: “There is, despite everything, some comfort in seeing, in the face of this dreadful threat, particular interests disappear, and dissensions, discord; in France, emulation quickly becomes a kind of fury that pushes each citizen to heroic self-denial.” A few days later, “We are about to enter a long tunnel full of blood and shadows,” and the seasons of “fake news” (“fausses nouvelles”), he wrote. The fever of a quick victory over Germany grips him momentarily, but just as quickly he sees the poison of propaganda overwhelm French society. Gide reveals “his loathing of the mercenary spirit that he discovers in the new patriotism” (as Vernon Parrington wrote of another writer in another context). It all seems again identical to the way American society abandoned nobility in favor of crass jingoism after 9/11 . Gide looks around and sees how “never, without doubt, had the silliness, the filth, the ugliness of popular stupidity been revealed in a more compromising and shameful manner.” But this line struck me to be as much about our present in 2025 as it was his in 1914. It evokes the line by the French writer François Maspero writing about David Rousset’s small book on surviving Dachau. Rousset analyzes the Nazi concentration camp system by defining it not “as a monstrous aberration due to the extreme consequences of the war,” Maspero wrote, “but as an integral part of society, product of its ideology, essential part of its economy.” And here we are. —P.T.

Now this:





