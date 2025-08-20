The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Notably: There are a few counters out there counting down the days, hours, minutes to the end of the Trump reign, like this one (1,250-some days still. Fuck.) There are also no doubt–just as obituaries are written years ahead of a death’s dust-to-dusting–many a requiem already written to celebrate the end of the reign (a requiem more along the lines of Bruckner than Mozart of course: let’s not unnecessarily velvet the death in sublime beauty that makes you regret the dead, or excuse their deeds, or relate them in any way to anyone ever loved by god, i.e. Amadeus, if you’re keeping score of Notably’s pedantries). The obituary of Trump’s second reign might read like this: “The man who is the source of all the misfortunes of our country, is this day reduced to a level with his fellow citizens, and is no longer possessed of power to multiply evils upon the United States. If ever there was a period for rejoicing, this is the moment–every heart in unison with the freedom and happiness of the people ought to beat high, with exultation that the name of Trump from this day ceases to give a currency to political iniquity, and to legalize corruption.” The editorial would have been accompanied with a Clay Jones cartoon of Trump’s face on an ass. But here’s the punchline: The lines you just read were in fact written in an American newspaper. They were written in the Philadelphia Aurora in 1797. They were written about the end of George Washington’s eight years. I just changed the name to Trump. A cartoon that ran back then did feature an ass with Washington’s face. So beware. It may be a matter of when, not if, Washington’s 2028 successor ends up on Rushmore. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



