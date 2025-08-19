The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s annual Wine Tasting Meet & Greet at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, begins with check-in at 5:30 p.m. and runs to 8:30 p.m. Help us celebrate our 6th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, wine tasting, engaging conversations, and savory heavy hors d’oeuvres. Join more than 100 community leaders, club members, and guests as we toast our year of notable regional and national speakers, and unveil the next season’s lineup during the evening’s ‘Big Reveal’. Sample premium, world-class wines presented by La Piazza Cafe and international hors d’oeuvres by World Plate. Tickets: $40. Register today at www.FlaglerTigerBayClub.com.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Diary: The last of seven schools I attended in my short 13 years in Lebanon, for three years, was the Collège des Frères Maristes Champville–Champville not being the name of the little town where it was located, but the wishful place where it was, and the name by which we always referred to the school. You never mentioned the Marist brothers. It was always Champville, recognizable by its silver and dark blue school buses that seemed to go everywhere. The town itself is Dik el Mehdi, or rather Deek–long “e”–which in Arabic does in fact mean cock, but as in rooster. Languages have a way of finding each other like lovers across geography and time. They were the three years of war. Until then I had despised school, wherever it was, especially the four years spent under the boot of Jesuits. The Marist brothers were kinder, and so my years there were happier despite the war. My classrooms overlooked an enormous valley, with a view on Beirut miles away, sprawling onto the Mediterranean. It’s a wonder I paid any attention in class. The other day I went on the school’s website and found their yearbooks going back to the 1990s. I looked at one from 1994, flipped pages at random, and fell on the one above. The first thing you’ll notice is how common the Haddad name is. It’s why I dropped mine. The second thing I noticed–the charming innocence of these students aside–was how free the students were to describe Champville as a prison, and how common American references remain, for my compatriots, when they want to allude to something. Three of the six students seem repulsed by the school. Of course by now they’re thinking back, as I am, to that hilly school as the refuge it was, as the place we discovered Flaubert and first crushes. Geraldine Sawaya was my first: I’d never spoken to her for three years in school, but I ended up finding her in my only return to Lebanon in 2000, we spent most of my two odd weeks there together, even consummated our old love like two characters in a late Garcia-Marquez novel, and then I lost track of her again when she disappeared a few years later somewhere in Montreal. You see how that page from the yearbook had the same deadly effect that Simenon describes in one of his Maigret novels: “It was cool in the house, where there was a good smell of polish, cut hay, ripening fruit and simmering food. This smell, which was that of his childhood, of his parents’ house, had taken Maigret fifty years to rediscover.” Then I found this video produced by the school: “An evening to sing, dream and re-live the magic of our childhood.” It even starts with the Lebanese National Anthem. God help me, I cannot keep it together. —P.T.

Now this:





