The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 18, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Byblos: It finally arrived, the second volume of the Library of America’s edition of Hemingway’s works, this one a nicely fattish volume (LOA’s tomes have been slimming down in recent years, an unfortunate break from when we could get 1,500-pagers on Jefferson and Franklin and Parkman and Adams. 700-pagers don’t project literary grandeur so much as a touch of marketing greed, which is unlike the Library). It includes Men Without Women, A Farewell to Arms, Death in the Afternoon, and some letters from 1927 to 1932, the period covered in the volume. It will have me read Farewell a third time, but I’m not sure about Death. “Its national sport is not a game but a ritual of danger,” Barbara Tuchman wrote of Spain’s bloodlust affection for bullfighting, and Hemingway was simply too fond of that ritual for my taste, too fond of the fabrications around it–the metaphors for courage and cowardice, when I can’t help seeing just plain animal cruelty and one-sided brutality not much different from cock-fighting or similar aberrations. I’ll stick to Frederic Henry and Catherine Barkley. They’re tragic enough, though Neil King Jr. in his American Ramble, the very good memoir of his walk from Washington D.C. to New York City in the nearly immediate aftermath of his cancer and the immediate aftermath of Covid, one of the characters he came across had described someone by the marginal note that someone had left on a page of Farewell to Arms, describing Hemingway: “As charming as a bottle of dead flies.” There was a time when Boston police banned Scribner’s Magazine for carrying excerpts of Farewell, but why? I cannot think of erotic passages in the book, even though I first read it in high school, when that sort of thing sticks in the memory. On the other hand, why, why, does Hemingway have Henry call Othello a n—? It is the only explicit slur in the book, as I recall (from ready notes from my last reading), but why even that? I do like this: “You are wise.” “No, that is the great fallacy; the wisdom of old men. They do not grow wise. They grow careful.” —P.T.

Now this:





