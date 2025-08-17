The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 17, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email : The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings : Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here

Notably: The real numbers behind the military invasion of Washington, D.C. From Statista: “According to data from the city’s Metropolitan Police Department, violent crimes have been declining steadily since 2023, when there had been a peak in crime largely due to a spate of robberies and carjackings. As the following chart shows, while crime certainly does take place in Washington, violent crime was down 26 percent compared to the same time period in 2024, as property crime fell by 4 percent. The year before (2023-2024), violent crime and property crime dropped by 35 percent and 11 percent, respectively. Between January 1 and August 8 2025, the vast majority of crime incidents in the city were related to property. Out of the 13,884 cases reported, 49.8 percent were categorized under theft (excluding vehicles/auto). In the first seven months of the year, there have been 99 reported homicides (-12 percent year-on-year), 55 cases of sex abuse (-49 percent), 530 cases of assault with a dangerous weapon (-20 percent) and 888 cases of robbery (-28 percent). Crime data has the challenge that not all crimes are reported.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



