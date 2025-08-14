The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 14, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 110. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Michael Gilbert returns to court to decide whether and how to plead to his latest probation violation. His choice will decide whether he faces five more years in prison (he has already served nearly 15, as an accomplice of Brandon Washington) or life. The hearing is at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly business meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information. For further information, please contact Palm Coast Democratic Club’s President Donna Harkins at (561) 235-2065, visit our website at http://palmcoastdemocraticclub.org/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/palmcoastdemclub/permalink

Notably: On the balcony on summer evenings my grandfather often asked my grandmother: “What calm and serenity do you hear?” My maternal grandmother, who was hard of hearing by then and unlike my paternal grandma was still resisting a hearing aid, would answer something completely different, inventing something to answer him and not make him feel unheard, unaware that he was asking her whether she heard the unheard, whether she sensed the silence as he did, with a sensualism his piousness wouldn;t dare speak, though he found other ways,m as you can very well see. It was of the mountains of Sannin that my grandfather was speaking, rising almost 10,000 feet past a series of valleys and lesser mountains from the village where we lived, a mere 2,400 feet up. He was a saint, my maternal grandfather. A few days ago my brother sent me the slide above of both of them, an old batch of slides unearthed no differently than archeological digs unearth amphitheaters of Greece and Rome in our Levantine regions, or amphores still full of reimagined memories, reviving a whole world. They were flirty, Geddo Anis and Nonna, as we called my grandparents. She would end up outliving him by a decade in that house he had built. I remember the day he died. I was there. He had been butchered by prostate cancer surgery and was never again able to walk. It was 1977. Someone came into my classroom at the College Mariste de Champville and pulled me out, her arms around me, after having me get my coat. Obviously, something was wrong. You got used to it. My father, who took the picture above, for FlaglerLive of course, had died the previous year. Loss was not alien to us children of Lebanon back then. What’s left of my grandfather but that same serenity in Sannin despite the bedlam of Lebanon all around? Geography like time is relative: there are nights or days when my mind wanders to the look of that mountain as we’d see it from our house, and like the opening strains of a Mozart particular sonata (see below), it’s all it takes to be transported, to see my grandfather walking with his cane outside–he’d go on epic walks–Sannin always having his back. Like the moon that accompanies you wherever you go, Sannin was too high and colossal not to always be in your sights from the smallness of our village. It was our deity. And there I can still go from time to time, temporarily to be sure: we cannot deny–we cannot defeat–the temporal. It defeats us. But there are moments. —P.T.

Now this:

https://youtu.be/oTS1fohQNec?feature=shared





