The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

U.S. Rep. Randy “Starve-Away” Fine Visits Palm Coast’s Oldest Sewer Plant: The Republican congressman, elected last April in a special election, is scheduled to visit Waste Water Treatment Plant 1 in Palm Coast’s Woodlands (26 Utility Drive) at 10 a.m. Wednesday, along with members of the Palm Coast City Council. Fine had been scheduled to visit months ago but cancelled. The 10 a.m. time may yet change, but will be updated here if it does.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here . To join the meeting electronically, go here

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Notably: Our president is turning shah with every passing day. In the very old days of WNEW, the AM radio station in New York City, the Make Believe Ballroom was a popular show every afternoon. I got familiar with it when I worked at a check-cashing store on 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn during my college days. Gene Kronberg was my manager. He had the radio set on WNEW all day. It could be repetitive. It could also have been a lot worse. The music was great. The memories almost so. It ended in 1992 when WNEW was no longer the old oldies station it had been since 1935, when the show started. There is a version of the Make Believe Ballroom on a Rochester, N.Y., public radio station these days, but now that public radio’s days are numbered, it’ll soon be more make believe than make believe. This video glimpsed on X is appropriate, keeping this in mind: Nero may have taken more of a beating than he deserves for allegedly dancing to the Make Believe Ballroom as Rome burned. But it is factual, as Gibbon reminds us, that he built his Golden Palace–Domus Aurea–right after the fire, exciting “a just indignation,” in Edward’s words. 🚨Holy shit. Someone made a new ad for Trump’s ballroom and it’s absolutely perfect. Trump would hate if this went viral… pic.twitter.com/sRrI7fKtae — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 8, 2025 —P.T.

