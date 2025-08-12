The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

A Disaster Preparedness Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway, with several vendors and speakers and lined up, including Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord, Sheriff Rick Staly, Flagler Cares Executive Director Carrie Baird and Flagler Humane Society’s Amy Carotenuto. The event is free and open to the public. A lineup of the agenda is viewable here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.



The United States used to be on that list. That was back in the day when Dwight Eisenhower could drive through Karachi, Pakistan, at 5 miles per hour in a convertible, with tens of thousands of people jamming the road and no fencing (when not even Kennedy could do likewise in Dallas). We have long ago stopped being a favored nation around the world. We only have ourselves to blame. Anti-Americanism has nothing to do with the old Bush line: "They hate us because they hate our freedoms." (I am paraphrasing, but it's at least grammatically correct.) The great, the fabulous Simone de Beauvoir, the French philosopher so far superior to Sartre, her boyfriend, picked up on the trend when she visited the United States in the Truman years (1947), when red-baiting was pinking up: "To declare anti-American the books, the films, the remarks which still lend Jefferson's ideal a living reality, this is what would mutilate America; the day it is forbidden to challenge itself, it would no longer be different from the totalitarianisms to which it claims to oppose." We are there. —P.T.

