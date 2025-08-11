To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public, but is unlikely to include a discussion of the progeny of Kant and Madonna.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here. The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here

Notably: I asked ChatGPT: What sort of child would Madonna and Immanuel Kant produce? Here was the answer, which I found wittier than anything non-Cuff and non-Voltairean since I last ran into George Hanns a couple of weeks ago: That’s quite the philosophical-pop culture mashup! If Madonna (the provocative, boundary-pushing pop icon) and Immanuel Kant (the meticulous, duty-bound philosopher of the Enlightenment) had somehow produced a child—metaphorically or hypothetically—the result would be… complex. Let’s break it down: Personality-wise: Wild discipline : A child torn between instinctive rebellion (from Madonna) and a strict internal moral code (from Kant). Imagine someone who throws radical art parties but makes sure everyone recycles and abides by the categorical imperative.

Deep introspection meets performative flair : They’d likely be reflective and brooding, analyzing the moral implications of everything they do—but also completely comfortable performing a 10-minute interpretive dance about it on stage.

Sexual ethics essays at 13 : They’d probably write treatises like “The Metaphysics of Desire: A Categorical Imperative for the Dance Floor.” Interests: Pop philosophy : A scholar of aesthetics with a talent for turning complex moral theory into catchy lyrics.

Fashion with a reason : Clothes would be bold but always symbolically justified. “Why the cone bra?” “Because it challenges social norms while affirming human autonomy.” Likely career: A performance artist-professor , or maybe a theoretical ethicist with a Grammy .

Possibly the first person to DJ and deliver a TED Talk on transcendental idealism at the same event. Ultimate paradox: They’d constantly battle the tension between “express yourself” and “act only according to that maxim whereby you can at the same time will that it should become a universal law.” In short: a moral pop revolutionary with a killer sense of rhythm—and guilt. —P.T.

Now this: including these fabulous lines from Kant to Ayn Rand in the second video: “I will admit you write a decent three-hour monologue but please stick to writing novels. Your philosophy’s crappy and much like Epstein you make 14-year-olds happy.” (Not that he did.)

https://youtu.be/rSaC-YbSDpo?si=fgrBT5yn654rJjJD

https://youtu.be/1zF5PKTY5J8?si=6hjJB0ocbEXjL1YR





