The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. Note that in a temporary change from the regular schedule, Gamble Jam will be the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month through August 17. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notebook: Killing time has always seemed to me one of the more murderous things you could say about your own life, not for the pun of it: to kill time is to kill one of the most precious things we have, even if like all precious things, not much in our control. But helping time across the cliff is absurd. It’s criminal. “I had an hour to kill.” Is that what we’re about, what it comes down to? Killing time between bouts of presumably less homicidal impulses? John Locke (I think: I have been searching the quote forever) compared private property as indistinguishable from one’s person, or at least as an extension of one’s person–as one’s limb. (As I wrote this it occurred to me: why not ask Chat GPT the question? So I did: “Was it John Locke who compared private property to one’s own limbs?” Here came the frightfully quick and precise answer: “Yes, it was John Locke who made that comparison. In his Second Treatise of Government (1689), Locke argues that private property is a natural right derived from labor. He famously said that when a person mixes their labor with something in the world, they make it their own. To emphasize this idea, he compares private property to one’s own limbs, stating: ‘Every man has a property in his own person. This nobody has any right to but himself. The labour of his body and the work of his hands, we may say, are properly his.’” Chat didn’t stop there: “The idea is that just as one has ownership over their own body and limbs, so too does a person have a right to the things they have worked on or transformed using their labor. It’s a foundational argument in Locke’s philosophy of property rights and individual liberty.” The same, I think, can be said of time. So I was happy this morning to read–happy in the sense of having my vanity and equally leaden pedantry validated–in Hendrick van Loon’s The Arts one of his delicious asides: “In the case of the Greeks, they were a very serious matter. Their books and their plays were not written to give the people a chance to run away from themselves and to ‘kill time’–perhaps the most objectionable expression in the whole English language. In the first place, the Greeks were intelligent enough to realize that when you kill time, you kill the most precious of all your possessions. In the second place, they do not seem to have been familiar with a spiritual phenomenon that plays such a very important role in our own lives. I refer to what we call ‘boredom.’” Boredom in our youth is a meditative, creative luxury which, like youth, we are usually too cocky to appreciate, and in older age the remnant of lost opportunities now turned sour wine. Killing time makes us complicit in our own disappearance. —P.T.

