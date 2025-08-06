The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Palm Coast Council and County Commission Joint Workshop on Animal Control services: The two local governments discuss whether, and how, to possibly jointly operate animal control services in the city and the county as both governments continue to wrestle with their contracts involving Flagler Humane Society. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Palm Coast Residential Drainage Committee meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information. The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

In one of my favorite places on the planet, two of my favorite people on the planet, whose absence from the scene, politically anyway, explains the metastasizing stupidity around us. Today is Colleen‘s birthday: I’d never made the connection between her birth in 1968 and Hiroshima in 1945. Not that there is a meaningful connection other than the date. She happens to share a birthday (and a sense of humor) with Lucille Ball (1911) and Andy Warhol, and with the first-ever execution by electrocution (at Auburn prison in Upstate New York; Colleen was a city girl). As conjunctions go, Colleen’s would be with the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, which preceded hers by three years. She’s not too absent anymore than Bob has been, at least in some circles. Did you happen to catch her latest here? “Stop the Grift: Florida’s School Vouchers Are Scamming Taxpayers and Sabotaging Democracy.” She needs to be like Eleanor and write a daily column. —P.T.

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

