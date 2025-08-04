The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 4, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Today at a Glance:

Ribbon-cutting: The City of Palm Coast marks the completion of the Wastewater Treatment Plant 2 expansion project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the facility, 400 Peavey Grade off US1. The ribbon cutting will include participation from Palm Coast City Council members and administration, project stakeholders, and members of the city’s Utility Department. It is open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here

Notably: The geopolitical bigotry and economic suicide of tariffs in color. From Statista: “The Trump administration on Thursday announced that a week from now, so-called reciprocal tariffs of between 15 and 50 percent on countries around the world will be back in effect, as a 10-percent tariff rate on most of the rest of the world will stay in place. Trump had introduced the tariffs on April 2 but paused all but the 10-percent worldwide rate almost immediately for 90 days. After some rates were adjusted in early July, Trump last night once again made changes. Seven trade deals or outlines with the EU, the United Kingdom and Asian countries reached in the past months also changed tariff rates for the nations affected. Overall, tariffs don’t reach as high now as when they were first announced. The exception is Brazil, where a tariff of 50 percent is now imposed as Trump is trying to threaten the country to stop prosecuting former President Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally. The highest rate otherwise is 41 percent on Syria, followed by Laos, Myanmar and Switzerland. Canada was hit with 35 percent on goods not covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, while Mexico has another 90 days to negotiate and prevent a rate higher than the current 25 percent on good not under the trade deal. But the two U.S. neighbors are not the only nations with some exceptions. The EU, now subject to a tariff rate of 15 percent, is estimated to be paying the duty on around 70 percent of its goods exported to the U.S. due to exceptions, which other countries also have. Some goods are generally exempt from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, but they are already (or are planned to be) tariffed separately.”

