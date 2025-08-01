The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 1, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Notably: In Andrew Roberts’s hagiographic 2014 biography of Napoleon–a pre-Trumpian orgy of admiration and justifications for the Corsican dictator–Roberts gives us one of those toadying bits about Napoleon’s intellect, after he is elected to the Institut de France: “Napoleon was a bona fide intellectual, and not just an intellectual among generals. He had read and annotated many of the most profound books of the Western canon; was a connoisseur, critic and even amateur theorist of dramatic tragedy and music; championed science and socialized with astronomers; enjoyed conducting long theological discussions with bishops and cardinals; and he went nowhere without his large, well-thumbed travelling library.” The question is: so what? What has intellect to do with morals, justice, ethics? This line from Anthony Burgess’s 1985 occurs to me: “A commandant who had supervised the killing of thousands of Jews went home to hear his daughter play a Schubert sonata and cried with holy joy… the good of music has nothing to do with ethics.” Or this one from Omar el Akkad: “The man who put the bullet in the little girl’s head might return to coach Little League games. The patrol that opened fire on the starving civilians might meet up every now and then for karaoke nights.” Or this from Dostoevsky’s “Eternal Husband,” the 1970 short story: “The most monstrous of monsters is he who has noble feelings.” Aesthetics is not ethics. Aesthetics can and I think is as often as not is a mask for ethics, the way clubbish aristocrats use manners as an exclusionary tool–the way, incidentally, the right-wing mobocracy tore into Justice Jackson after she used a few colloquialisms in her recent dissents. “Is there a real connection between man’s soul, his higher sensibilities, and his artistic ability?” the historian Hendrick van Loon asked in his history of the arts. His answer was a stark No. —P.T.

