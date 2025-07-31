The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 31, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Palm Coast Concert Series, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stage at Town Center, 1500 Central Avenue. This free community event brings everyone together to create lasting memories while showcasing local bands. Tonight: Landfall.

Notably: Sometimes I’m not sure what to make of André Gide and his journals. His writing is as limpid as it gets, but sometimes the pre-war self-absorption and self-consciousness is hard to take. I’m reading the pages a few years before 1914. It’s odd for us readers of the future to know his past, which is also ours, though ours from a safe remove. In 1910 he has no idea what’s hurtling toward France. Not a hint of the coming catastrophe. It’s the Belle Époque in France, and how belle it was too, oppressively conservative and rabidly anti-Semitic though it was. Gide, I am sorry to say, was among the anti-Semite, though his fans like to say that he was not rabidly so. As if there are gradations in bigotry. Strange though that he would be, this gay man who caroused the night shadows of Paris as he hunted young flesh, often underage flesh, and wrote some of the first liberating and never libertine works of gay literature, though he’d murder anyone who referred to it that way. Unlike his friend the insufferable Paul Valery, Gide was pro-Dreyfus, yet he maintained his hatred of Jews, at least in those early years. He lived through the two world wars. Maybe World War II changed his mind. I can’t imagine the Nobel committee awarding him the prize in 1947 without some sort of conversion. (It awarded him ” “for his comprehensive and artistically significant writings, in which human problems and conditions have been presented with a fearless love of truth and keen psychological insight.”) I’ll report back when I get there. I may not be sure of what to make of Gide. But then he hits you with those sublime lines below, in the quote zone, and you think about his words for days on end. Note that the quote is from 1889, the year the Eiffel Tower rose above the Trocadero and the Champ de Mars, but its rise make no appearance in the journals, that I recall. Knowing him, he probably found it an unpardonable offense on the squat Parisian skyline. —P.T.

Now this:











View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



