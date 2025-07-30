The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council was cancelled again for lack of quorum.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Free hearing and vision screenings for children will be available and coordinated by the Early Learning Coalition. Plus, don’t miss our Back 2 School Rummage Sale! Find heavily discounted clothing, shoes, accessories, home décor, and more with all proceeds going directly to support our youth programs. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected].

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]





Notably: Sure advertisers are losing trust in that whorl of horrors, but a) its users are the problem and b) Musk doesn’t much care. From Statista: “It’s been exactly two years since Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and to say that these two years have been turbulent would be a massive understatement. From mass layoffs to scrapping popular features and introducing new ones seemingly on a whim, Musk has not only turned Twitter upside down but he also changed its name to X, reportedly as a first step to turning it into the “everything app” the eccentric billionaire dreams of building one day. Befitting of these deeply polarized times, the public is divided on whether or not Musk’s takeover, recently labeled as “the worst buyout since the Financial Crisis” by the Wall Street Journal, has made the platform better or worse. While some say that Musk has turned Twitter, or X for that matter, into the last bastion of free speech in a world that has widely succumbed to “wokeness”, others think that the lack of content moderation has turned it into a cesspool of disinformation, conspiracy theories and hate.”

